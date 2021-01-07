It is fair to say that 2020 was an interesting year and set the finance industry in a bit of a tailspin. However, it is hoped that in 2021 many of these industries will begin to recover. The problem has been that financial companies are also heavily ingrained in many different industries that they have been affected by the global pandemic that brought everything to a halt for many months. For many people, 2021 can be a year to learn more about finance companies and investing in general. If you do this, you are setting yourself up for financial security later on in life, planning to retire early, or finding ways of bringing in a passive income each month to support everything else that you do. It may have been slightly depressing this year as prices in investment stocks plummeted, but the world is set to recover, and things should increase. The good thing about finance companies is that they are always required because of their presence in every other industry around the world. So, let’s have a look at finance companies and what makes them worth investing in.

The Banking Sector

If we look historically at billionaire investors who have generated incredible wealth and success, we see that banking stocks are one of their key investment areas. Warren Buffett, for example, generated $50 billion in this way. Even in a time of financial hardship, we need banks, and this need is never going to disappear. One of the good things about investing in banks is that their business model is not as complicated as others that you may come across, meaning you can also understand what you’re investing in and why. There have been times in the past where the banking sector did not seem exceptionally financially stable, but since 2008, things have generally been on the up. This makes it an excellent time to invest and after the problems of 2020, buying now makes good financial sense as there are plenty of bargains to be had before things go up again.



The Insurance Sector

The second-largest area in financial companies is insurance, and again this is something that will always be required. From compulsory insurance is to those that people simply feel fits their lifestyle, the demand to insure something will always be high. In fact, the COVID-19 pandemic will have created a whole range of new insurances to pay-out if something like this happens again, from personal to professional policies in every sector imaginable. Compulsory insurances include things like vehicle and house insurance, which is often a caveat of mortgages to life and health insurance, specialty insurance, and insurance brokers. The second-largest company in the financial sector is Berkshire Hathaway, and they have many significant insurance subsidiaries and are linked to, unsurprisingly, Warren Buffett. Proving once more that he is a financial genius that simply knows how to get it right, and we should all take a page out of his book.

Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies

The new kid on the block, and certainly want to consider investing in is blockchain and cryptocurrencies. This fits into the financial sector because there are companies under this umbrella who are responsible for designing and developing the services and products required in order for blockchain technology to provide Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for conducting business-related activities. Cryptocurrency is a more complex area to understand, but if you have a good broker working for you, then it is less critical as they will understand which companies are worth investing in and which aren’t.

Stocks for Starters in Finance

If you are new to investment and financial investment at that, there are some guaranteed safe bets where you can begin your journey of learning and understanding. Once more, we have Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett leads this company, and they have so many strings to their bow the stock portfolio is absolutely massive. As well as this, they have ownership of many large stakes in some of the biggest banks in the USA. The company is very stable and offers easy to understand businesses.

JPMorgan Chase is another good bet in the financial sector, the USA’s largest bank, and the most significant company outright within the financial industry. It is a pretty safe bet for a relatively new investor, and they have some really great metrics available, showing that they consistently bring high profit. It is such a large and safe organisation that it will always come highly recommended for newcomers and also takes a staple part of many old hearts who know the value of a JPMorgan Chase investment.

Vanguard financials ETF is a low-cost investment, giving you access to the whole financial sector. There are 428 different financial sector stocks available through this investment, and they are offered in an easy-to-understand format showing their weight based on market capitalisations. A good investor will tell you that one of the best tricks when it comes to being successful is to ensure that you do not have all of your eggs in one basket. Reliance on one single stock can be dangerous as you can lose everything overnight if the company crashes. Even companies that do not seem to have any reason to go bust or ceased trading can do so in the blink of an eye, leaving their investors out in the cold. A great way to ensure that you make a sensible decision while you are learning is to enlist the help of a professional.