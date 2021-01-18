2020 was a difficult year for many people. The entire world population went through many catastrophes such as the lockdown, global pandemic, economic recession, and many more obstacles that the world went through. And so, heading into 2021, a lot of people are in search of a lot of new opportunities, skills, adjustments, and life hacks that they can apply to make their life somewhat easier. We spent a lot of our time in 2020, stuck at home, chatting with friends on mass texting service apps, thinking about what we can do to get out of our rut. This article will help provide an answer to the question, with 4 life hacks you need to adopt in 2021.

#4- Learn a New Skill

One of the things that 2020 taught us was that we are extremely unprepared for the many unexpected scenarios that life may throw at us. This is why headed into 2021, you ought to learn a new skill or two that will help you in your time of uncertainty. It would be preferred that this new skill that you learn would be easily applicable from home or any remote location. Why? Because the people that suffered less in 2020 are the ones that we’re able to seamlessly translate their skills away from the office, and still be of use at home or anywhere else. Some skills to consider learning could be coding, writing, designing, and other applicable remote skills.

#3- Have More Than One Source of Income

Given that we learned the world can change up on you at the drop of a hat, it would be wise to hedge against this risk by not putting all your eggs in one basket. Meaning that you should plan to have more than revenue, or source, of income in your life, supporting your daily transaction and lifestyle. Even if you have a 9-5 job, there is nothing stopping you from dedicating extra time to guaranteeing some sort of cash flow from a passive income. Be it a stock portfolio, a small business, a silent stake in a business, or whatever. The point is that, in 2021, to be able to support yourself from more than one angle.

#2- Staying Healthy

It wasn’t all just financial scares in 2020, most of it was health scares also. A lot of people found out quickly just how unhealthy their lifestyle, and living habits, really are. So heading into 2021, you ought to consider staying much more healthy and fit. Try exercising on a daily and watching what you eat. Your health should be your number one priority.

#1- Having a Reliable Stress Relief

Whether it’s exercising, yoga, writing, meditating, or whatever else that might bring you stress relief, finding something that you can outlet your emotions and stress too is a must-have in the year 2021.