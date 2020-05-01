Handling your finances can sometimes be tricky, but luckily there are some apps available that could help you in this department. So, if you’re interested, keep reading to find out which 5 apps could really prove to be an asset when it comes to organising your finances! This post was brought to you by Now-loan.

1.Spendee

For starters, a great app that will truly help you control your expenses and handle your finances in general, is the app, Spendee. The concept is very simple and straightforward. Namely, this app will allow you to get a good picture of your expenses, and thus, this app improves your budget management. You just need to put in your revenues, your expenses and then, this Spendee app will give you a nice overview of your financial state of play. Even more so, you could also link your personal bank accounts to the app and then, you won’t even have to put in all of your expenses and revenues manually, the app will automatically do this for you!

2.Buddy

This next app, Buddy goes even further. More concretely, this app will not only allow you to have a clear overview of your personal finances but will also assist you with your finances and teach you how to improve your budget management. The Buddy app offers you features that help you when it comes to sticking to your personal budget and this way, the app makes it more manageable for you to handle your finances.

Moreover, the Buddy app allows you to work in different categories, such as clothing and internet for example. For each category, you can indicate your budget and as a result, Buddy will show you how much money you can still spend on each category or whether you’ve gone over your budget or not. You could even include your whole family and thus, the app could be a great way to manage your family’s finances altogether. The app is very user-friendly and offers many different functions and features. However, you need to keep in mind not all features are available for free.

3.Mint

Next up, it’s time to talk about one of the best budgeting apps that’s currently available on the market and that’s the very helpful Mint app. With this app, you could create certain budgets, so you can know exactly how much money you have left to spend each month or other time period, whichever you prefer. However, that’s not all that this very practical app can do! Concretely, this Mint also manages your bank accounts and even sends you updates from time to time when it comes to the state of play of those bank accounts.

However, one of the greatest things about the Mint app is that it analyses your expenses in order to send you handy suggestions on how to improve your budgeting game! Moreover, you will also have an excellent overview of your finances because the Mint app is just that easy and practical to use!

4.Toshl

Furthermore, another app that will truly help you organise your finances and that definitely deserves to be on this list, is the Toshl app. This app really stands out because of its remarkably simple design and its reputation of being very user-friendly in general. You can just put in your revenues and expenses and the Toshl app will automatically divide them into different categories. This is really helpful, seeing as you will instantly find out which categories you spend the most money on. As a result, you will know exactly what you need to do in order to control your expenses and thus, this app is a great way to improve your budget management!

5.Shoeboxed

Last, but certainly not least, there’s the phenomenal Shoeboxed app. This app is really convenient and effective, seeing as it scans all of your receipts. Everyone knows that if you have many receipts, it can sometimes be difficult to manage all of them, thus the Shoeboxed app could really help you in this department. The best thing about all of this is that you won’t even need to put in those receipts manually, you can just use your phone to scan the receipts and the app will easily do the rest of the work!

Therefore, if you’re struggling with the best way to organise your finances, you should definitely check out the above-mentioned apps. They are all very innovative and exceptionally effective when it comes to improving your budget management!