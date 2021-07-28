If people want to buy a watch, they will first think of watch companies that have been in the industry for almost or over a century, like Rolex, Omega, and Longines. The reason for that is they prefer something reliable and have produced a lot of high-quality watches. They want companies that have had achievements and recognition since day one because of their high-precision and high-quality watches. But there are new companies in the industry of watchmaking that produce promising wristwatches. One of the companies that I’m referring to is Hublot.

Hublot is one of the promising watchmaking companies based in Switzerland. I’m sure that watch enthusiasts and collectors would agree on this. They might be somewhat new in the industry, unlike big watch companies, but they offer promising watches to their customers. If you are thinking of buying one, don’t be skeptical. We will help you choose one. Here are 8 Hublot watches for men and women.

History of Hublot

Hublot, one of the most recent and famous Swiss watch manufacturers, made its debut in the 1980s. Carlo Crocco was familiar with the watchmaking tradition because he previously worked for his uncle’s watch company, Binda, a well-known Italian watch brand. After migrating to Switzerland, he founded MDM Geneve and started designing a timepiece that he called the Hublot after the French term for “porthole.” Crocco eventually debuted the watch, together with the world’s first pure rubber strap after three years of studying and designing. He founded Hublot in 1976 after leaving Binda Group, a watch company known for producing Breil watches.

Crocco called their first watch “Hublot,” which received praise from many watch aficionados around the world. Despite struggling to attract a single customer on the first day of its launch at the Basel Watch Fair in 1980, the watch rapidly proved to be a financial success, selling for more than $2 million in its first year. This Hublot watch had a gold casing and a rubber strap.

​​Hublot is a well-known watchmaker, and they are associated with the phrase “art of fusion,” which they have perfected. Crocco’s ambition and desire to provide advances in watchmaking history propelled him to rapid and successful growth in his company. Hublot gradually gained popularity in the United States and Europe as a result of its successful marketing approach and the unique designs of its timepieces. Hublot watches began to emerge on the wrists of artists, designers, actresses, and even princes by the early 1990s.

Aerofusion Chronograph Orlinski King Gold Blue

This watch might have the word “King” on it, but this watch is also perfect for queens. The Aerofusion Chronograph Orlinski King Gold Blue watch has an 18kt gold Orlinski style casing with a skeleton face that highlights the intricate chronograph mechanism inside. Hublot designed this stunning watch with a soft blue rubber band for elegance and comfortability. They named this watch after Richard Orlinski, the world’s best-selling French modern artist. He collaborated with Hublot to design a Classic Fusion Aerofusion Chronograph Chronograph Orlinski timepiece.

Big Bang Euro 2020 Connected Watch

This watch is for all the football fans! Hublot is commemorating its partnership with the UEFA EURO 2020 competition by introducing the Big Bang E Connected watch. This watch serves as the official timekeeper for the UEFA EURO 2020 European Championship. You can buy this watch with your chosen strap representing the country you are supporting, like Germany, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, and many more countries. Google Wear OS powers the Big Bang E. The wearer may use Google Play to access applications, Google Assistant to receive answers on the move, and Google Pay to make quick and simple payments.

Spirit Of Big Bang Moonphase King Gold Automatic Watch

If Hublot dedicated a watch for football fans, they also dedicated a watch that moon lovers will love. The Spirit of Big Bang Moonphase King Gold is a classic wristwatch with an exquisite design. This watch has an 18k King Gold exterior case with a satin finish, a micro-blasted fixed bezel, and a black rubber strap with a deployment clasp. Other complexities are nothing new to the Hublot Spirit of Big Bang. People who like more sophisticated models might enjoy a moonphase display from this watch. The titanium model of this watch is more affordable than other models from this moonphase watch, but if you want a fancier watch, get the King Gold pave edition.

Big Bang One Click Frosted Carbon Diamonds Blue Dial Watch

If you are looking for a fancier stunning watch, you should not miss the Big Bang One Click Frosted Carbon Diamonds watch. Watch collectors and aficionados will love this watch because of its bezel. The Big Bang line is known for its one-of-a-kind fusion design, which combines classic Hublot styling with ultra-modern, exotic materials. Hublot constructed the face of this watch with scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass and encircled by six different H-shaped titanium screws that give the series its distinctive appearance. The bezel of this timepiece has dazzling diamond bezels with unrivaled presence and beauty.

Classic Fusion Black Carbon Fiber Black Dial Ceramic Watch

The Classic Fusion Black Carbon Fiber watch is a perfect choice if you want something classic and beautiful. This watch is a luxury invention with a high-end design that captivates not just the watch collectors but everyone. Hublot made the dial of this watch of black carbon fiber and has rose gold hands, luminous hands, and index hour pointers. This watch features an 18ct royal gold casing with a sapphire crystal and anti-reflective coating to keep the looks pristine. The Hublot Classic Fusion Automatic, which is powered by the Hublot Caliber HUB 1112, totally redefines premium timepieces. You can’t go wrong with this timepiece because it is one of the best-selling watches in the Classic Fusion collection.

Conclusion

These timepieces are proof that Hublot watches have stylish and opulent designs. Hublot watches are the ideal choice for anyone looking for watchmaking innovation, flair, and originality. Despite their young age in the watchmaking world, they already have notable wearers like Beyonce, Kobe Bryant, and Usain Bolt. Would you like to have one and be one of them? These one-of-a-kind timepieces are available at TheWatchCompany.com.