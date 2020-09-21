The emergence of COVID-19 has strained a lot as the telecom companies in South America are facing huge losses from reduction in the number of subscribers to dip in revenue and overall sales. Rise in customer complaints with respect to network deterioration has become a serious concern for telcos and are figuring out various ways to serve their customers and retain them for a long-term.

Influence of coronavirus on South American network operators

Telefonica Brasil – The largest carrier provided mobile phone data to government authorities to check on people’s movement and the people they are in getting close to in Sao Paolo state. Moreover, the company has always ensured Internet connectivity to its customers. They are providing higher data allowance, giving free access to coronavirus app and 100 TV channels. This was aimed at slowing down the coronavirus disease with a check on the people and anticipate transmission trends. On the revenue side, Telefonica Brasil’s Capex witnessed a drop by 12.3% to €665 Million due to COVID-19 restrictions in the first half of 2020.

What are the initiatives taken by telcos in South America?

Opened TV channels for customers – Caribbean and Latin American telecommunication companies are providing free access to news channels so that people can get relevant information on COVID-19 and its measures. Further, access to educational websites is assisting students to continue their study from home due to nationwide lockdown.

Summing Up

Telecom companies like Telefonica Brasil, America Movil etc. are still trying to untangle the tangled COVID-19 outburst that directly impacted their businesses and consumers. Not just envisioning to end the calamity as soon as possible, telcos that are moving ahead with new strategies and policies will be in a win-win situation in post-COVID era.