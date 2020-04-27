A web hosting service is important to ensure that the data and information held at your site will always be available and accessible over the internet. The hosting service you choose will also be responsible for keeping your system hardware and software up to date for its optimum performance. This is the reason why you should consider only a reliable web hosting service with the qualities highlighted below.

1- Guaranteed Uptime

The first thing that you should look for in a reliable web hosting service is its guaranteed uptime. As seen on MangoMatter Media, a reliable web hosting service should have minimal downtimes, if any at all, because once your site goes down even for a short amount of time, so will the number of your visitors. Explore on the feedback and reviews on the web hosting service in terms of its guaranteed uptime, as well as on the number of their users, to have a good insight on their dependability.

2- Fast

Internet users are somewhat impatient when it comes to navigating online sites. Thereby, if your web hosting service is not fast enough, then it may take quite some time for your page to load, irking your visitors. This may prompt them to leave your site, even if they have not fully navigated it yet.

3- Scalable

A reliable web hosting service should be scalable to be able to cater to your needs as soon as your audience grows in number. Thus, it is important that it offers you ample space to store your digital information. Having enough space on your site will also grant you the liberty of executing your plans for it seamlessly.

4- Secure Location

Protect your personal information and sensitive data, as well as those of your users, with a reliable web hosting service that has a secure location. As much as possible, choose a web hosting service with a server located within the same country as your target visitors. This is because apart from all the transactions being faster, servers from nearby locations have heightened security that won’t leave your data compromised.

5- Support Availability

In cases wherein you experience sudden issues with your web hosting service, you should be able to get support from them immediately, as offered by the most reliable ones. Thus, check whether they have published contact details, or whether they can be reached in multiple channels.

6- Cost Effective

Finally, a reliable web hosting service won’t rip you off your hard-earned money. Rather, they offer superior features and technology at the fraction of a cost. Make sure that you get what you pay for from a standard pricing or payment plan.

In conclusion, a reliable web hosting service is one that has a guaranteed uptime and lives up to it, or even exceeds it. It should also be fast and scalable to be able to cater to a growing number of your users while ensuring a secure location resilient to malware attacks. Once an unforeseen scenario happens, you should be able to effortlessly get the support you need. Overall, the web hosting service you should acquire is one that is cost-effective and won’t empty out your pockets.