It has been a long time since the cell phones were just handsets used to make calls. In a few years, the smartphones have acquired countless new features. If two decades ago we could only use cell phones to call someone or send text messages, now it is possible to order a meal, pay bills, play games and chat with anyone around the world just with a few taps.

All these innovations are really helpful, and most of us can not imagine life without it. But this context created a new conflict: how to choose the ideal cell phone? What criteria should be considered? Is the perfect cell phone for your best friend also ideal for you? To answer these questions, here is a checklist of things you have to consider before choosing the model of your cell phone .

1. Operating system

This is the first item on the checklist because of a simple data: there are only two operating systems to be chosen — iOS and Android. Choosing an iOS operating system means choosing an Apple iPhone, no matter which model. All the other smartphone models work with the Android operating system.

To an average user, the main differences are related to the service packages that Google or Apple offer, like email, maps and stores. Nevertheless, other topics, as usability, updates and integrations, must be considered before buying a new smartphone.

2. Processor

The processor is the smartphone “brain”, responsible for opening apps and games, processing photos and videos, and much more. Its performance depends on the core numbers, that can be two (dual-core), four (quad-core) and eight (octa-core), and on the clock speeds, measured in Gigahertz (GHz).

To buy a new smartphone, it is important to look at the number of cores and compare clock speeds to find a good balance between power, efficiency and price.

3. Battery

The battery life depends on how each person uses the smartphone. For light or average users, a smartphone with 3000mAh battery is appropriate for a full day of use. But, for those who have a heavy use of apps, games, video streams or other functionalities, the battery must have at least 3500mAh.

4. Storage

This topic is pretty important. The cell phones have two kinds of memory: Random Access Memory (RAM) and Read Only Memory (ROM). While RAM determines the phone’s speed and ease of operation, ROM is about what we call storage. A smartphone’s storage is fundamental for those who prioritize a bigger number of apps on the device or do not want to remove their photos and videos frequently.

Smartphones with 16GB and 32GB are normally indicated for people that do not care about keeping apps and files. Users that prefer to maintain a bigger number and variety of apps, photos, videos and other heavy files must choose a 64GB or 128GB device.

5. Camera

It does not matter if the camera will be used to register nice and personal moments or may have a professional function: choosing a good smartphone camera is one of the first things people consider before buying a new cell phone.

Choosing a good camera includes several specifications, such as number of megapixels, pixel size, ISO levels, autofocus and others. A photography enthusiast has to consider a higher megapixels number and the shot’s speed regardless of the light level, while a casual shooter can choose a camera with a lower megapixels number and speed shots a bit slower.

6. Build quality

The build quality is related to the cell phone material. Most of the smartphones are made of metal or plastic, and a few ones have glass-coated panels.

The metal or plastic cell phones are more resistant to drops and other types of impact, since the materials absorb shocks better than glass. So, if you drop the cell phone frequently, the metal or plastic handsets are a wiser choice.

7. Security features

Since the smartphones have become an extension of the human brain, storing personal data and information, it is fundamental to protect our devices with extra security features.

Fingerprint sensor is the most common security feature on the current smartphones, and its use is frequently recommended. Some new devices present iris scanners, but they still are few. Remember to consider this information and to use well the average security features, like passwords for apps.

8. Price

Last but not least, the smartphone price is the factor that gets all the other ones together. A new cell phone must balance all the criteria mentioned before with a fair price. Finding the ideal device is not easy and demands research time, Yet, having a good smartphone, that will be used every day for at least a few months, is worth it.