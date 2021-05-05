Getting an iPhone may be one of the best decisions of your life, but just using it in its default state may not be enough for you. It does have a nice collection of preinstalled apps, but there are much better ones out there for you to use. After all, when you buy Spectrum internet packages, you want to utilize them in the best way possible. Once you have a nice mixture of communication, educational, and entertainment apps in your iPhone, you can do that.

Furthermore, Apple’s native apps often do not support the much wider range of content and communication methods out there. Therefore, you’ll need to install some apps from the Apple Store to really access everything you might want. After all, not everyone in your circle may have iPhones. You particularly need some apps to interact with these people. In addition, if you have other non-Apple devices, you won’t be able to sync them with your iPhone properly unless you get the relevant apps. Therefore, when you get your iPhone, there are a number of apps you must install to get an optimal experience.

Communication

Simply using FaceTime or Apple’s native messaging apps may not be enough for you, especially in this day and age of remote work. Here are a few communication apps you can install.

WhatsApp

This has become one of the primary messaging apps all over the world. It remains free and lets you send messages, videos, and images without any charges. All you need is an internet connection. It is one of Facebook’s best acquisitions and is extremely easy to use. Thus, it has captured the attention of all age groups, from boomers to Gen Zers.

Skype

If you’re working online, you’ll definitely need Skype or some other alternative. It is a widely used video calling and communication app, and has no charges, unless you’re calling someone on their phone number instead of their online Skype profile.

All you need to do is install it, log in, and start communicating. It has been one of the most popular video calling apps for many years now, and this long-running popularity is a testament to its excellent service.

Gmail

Google’s primacy on communication cannot be denied. Gmail comes with a host of other services such as Google Drive, Google Sheets, and Google Docs. This suite of tools lets you interact and share files in real time, making communication much smoother and unified.

Apple’s own suite of tools is not as universal as Google’s, so this is a much better alternative. It can help you interact well across the board, whether it’s personal or professional communication. In addition, if you have a Google account, you can link numerous devices with each other for your convenience.

Educational

Most of us get our knowledge and information from our smartphones. The access to information humanity has in this era remains unprecedented. Now, everyone who has a smartphone can access any information they want, provided they have the proper tools for the purpose.

Duolingo

Learning a new language can be quite a daunting experience. However, Duolingo makes it much easier by breaking things down into palatable lessons, with constant revision reminders and small quizzes. This reinforcement ensures that you learn and retain whatever language you want to learn.

The best thing about Duolingo is that it is free, and is home to over 106 courses in 38 languages. Whether it’s Spanish for school or Japanese for your trip to Tokyo, Duolingo can help you.

WolframAlpha

Math is a notoriously difficult subject for children and adults. You might be struggling with college classes or might be stuck trying to explain something to your child who is taking online classes. WolframAlpha is one of the best solutions to this problem.

It is home to a plethora of knowledge about science and math, from basic arithmetic to information about quantum physics, and explains concepts in very simple language.

Chegg eReader

College students know very well how difficult and expensive it can be to lug around a number of textbooks and reading materials. In addition, Apple doesn’t really have a really good eBook platform. For this purpose, you’ll need a good eReading app.

Chegg eReader lets you rent, buy, sell and read books online. It has an impressive library of books, and works well for both students and readers.

Entertainment

We use our handheld devices for entertainment as well now. No longer do you have to wait till you get home to switch on the TV and watch whatever is playing on your cable. Now, you have access to an impressive bank of content online.

Netflix

This is a given, as Netflix has one of the best libraries of shows, movies and documentaries online. It produces its own shows as well, most of which are quite impressive. So, download the app, get a subscription and fulfill your entertainment needs! You can even set up your kids with a Netflix family account, to distract them with cartoons when they’re acting up.

Pocket Casts

These days, podcasts have become quite popular. There are numerous podcasts about a variety of topics, whether educational, entertainment, or just for relaxation. However, Apple’s native podcast app doesn’t really host a lot of the content out there.

Instead, you should download Pocket Casts, which catches and hosts podcasts from a variety of sources. It costs $3.99 and is available on the Apple Store.

Spotify

Spotify is indisputably one of the best music streaming apps out there. iTunes does not have the wide variety of content it offers, and is not as convenient either. Once you get a Spotify Premium subscription, which costs $9.99 per month, you can access millions of songs without ads, as well as a large number of podcasts, many of which are Spotify exclusives.

In conclusion, Apple’s native apps are not enough to give you the best iPhone experience. Instead, once you install the suggested apps, you’ll have access to a lot more content.