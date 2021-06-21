Accenture is to acquire Exton Consulting, a Paris, France-based consulting firm providing strategy and business management support to financial services clients across Europe.

The financial terms of the deal – which requires prior consultation with the relevant works councils and is subject to customary closing conditions. were not disclosed.

The acquisition would enhance Accenture’s capabilities to help clients accelerate and scale their transformation projects across the financial services industry.

Founded in 2006 , Exton Consulting helps executive boards at major banks and insurance companies manage growth and transformation projects in various markets across Europe. The team of approximately 150 highly skilled professionals would join Accenture’s Financial Services industry group and strengthen its ability to offer innovative end-to-end solutions to a broader range of financial services companies, covering all aspects of their transformation projects including strategy, design, technology, and operations.

Source: FinSMEs