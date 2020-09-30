Before we get started, I want you to have a look at your email inbox. Can you notice how many unopened emails are there versus the total number of emails? Well, most of us just scan for our favourite brands, deals, or some enticing subject lines while the significant chunk of the emails remains ignored.

As reports suggest that an average person receives around 121 emails in a day, it’s really tough to stand out in such a big and somewhat boring sea of emails. You need more than just a lucrative subject line for someone to open your emails. However, don’t underestimate the importance of subject lines. They are extremely crucial as well.

As per a recent report, “the average email open rate across industries was found to be 17.8%. The click-through rates were 2.6%, while click-to-open rates averaged to 14.3% across all industries in the past year.”

Having defined the industry benchmark, let’s look at some innovative ideas to boost your email open rates.

It’s all about timing

The time your recipients receive the emails broadly defines whether they would open your email. Hence, it’s crucial to track down your previous emails’ performance and chart out a schedule that is the best suited for your target group.

To be precise, you need to know your target customer in and out. Having a deep insight into your audience’s age, location, and occupation would enable you to highly customize your email marketing campaigns, which would eventually result in better open rates. The best way to do so is figuring out how your target audience spends their average day and then shoot your emails at the ideal time.

Still having a tough time determining the right ‘time’ for your audience? Salesforce email specialists and Mailchimp experts are your best bet to drive those click-through rates higher and higher for your every email marketing campaign.

For instance, when Starbucks sends a mail stating about the Happy Hour starting on a Thursday afternoon, it’s more likely to get people flocking to grab their favourite coffee. That’s how you nail your timing with your emails. Not to be missed, they mentioned about the Happy Hour in the subject line: “See you at Starbucks Happy Hour.”