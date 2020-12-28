Nuance® Communications, Inc. today announced Albertsons Companies, Inc. (Albertsons), one of the largest U.S. food and drug retailers, will deploy Nuance’s Intelligent Engagement Platform, specifically its virtual assistant and live chat solutions, to deliver real-time digital support to customers doing their grocery shopping online.

As demand for online grocery shopping grew in response to the COVID-19 crisis, Albertsons turned to Nuance’s virtual assistant and live chat solutions to engage customers as they shop for groceries via the web and mobile apps. The AI-powered application assists customers through their shopping experience and provides real-time answers to customer inquiries such as how the delivery service works, item availability, online order tracking status, and store locations and hours.

“Supporting our customers’ needs as quickly, safely, and efficiently as possible is of utmost importance to us. We are pleased to offer shoppers multiple options when it comes to ordering online – from in-store pickup to contactless delivery,” said Chris Rupp, EVP and Chief Customer and Digital Officer at Albertsons Companies. “Our associates are fully committed to assisting our customers in the stores, and now we can extend that same Albertsons experience to our digital channels, ensuring our customers’ needs are met however they choose to shop.”

The Albertsons Companies family of stores is comprised of more than 2,200 supermarkets operating under 22 banners across 34 states and the District of Columbia. It is one of the largest retail employers in the U.S., and its home delivery services are available in 11 of the top 15 U.S. markets today. Albertsons Companies has deployed Nuance-powered virtual assistant and live chat solutions across its Vons stores, and now will deploy the AI-powered assistance across Safeway, Tom Thumb, Jewel Osco, Albertsons, Pavilions, and Randalls.

“We innovate to create value and help organizations solve real problems that make everyday lives better through Conversational AI,” said Joe Petro, EVP and CTO, Nuance. “We are fortunate to partner with Albertsons as they put their customers’ experiences and needs at the center of their business to ensure people are getting what they need in an efficient, easily accessible way, and we deeply respect their commitment to the communities they serve.”