Amazon.com will make a massive new investment in the Sunshine State — including a robotic fulfillment center in Tallahassee and new delivery stations in Coral Springs and Riviera Beach.
The Seattle-based e-commerce giant said Wednesday that it will create 2,000 new jobs in Florida by the end of 2022. Half of those positions will be at the new high-tech facility in Tallahassee, where Amazon is building a 630,000-square-foot warehouse that will create 1,0000 new, full-time jobs.
The other jobs will be split between new delivery stations in Pinellas Park, Fort Myers, Coral Springs, Melbourne and Riviera Beach, all of which will open in 2022. The Business Journal first reported that Amazon.com purchased the Riviera Beach facility that was recently constructed at 1301 President Barack Obama Highway in June.
See more: Amazon making India centre of fintech push with new offerings
The Coral Springs delivery station will be at 4000 N.W. 126th Ave., the site of a 441,162-square-foot warehouse owned by Exeter Sawgrass Land LLC in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. It was built in 2019 and is located near the Sample Road exit of the Sawgrass Expressway.
“Business expansion and job creation are essential to the growth and vibrancy of the city of Coral Springs and the reason we are excited to welcome Amazon to our Commerce Park,” said Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook, who worked with the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance on the deal. “The creation of 200 full-time, diverse jobs in a post-pandemic climate is the boost we needed to jump start a stronger economy long term. Amazon’s move to the newly built facility is a strong signal to other large employers and industry leaders the benefits of our city’s location to the Sawgrass Expressway and connectivity to neighboring communities.”
Amazon already has distribution centers in West Palm Beach and Boca Raton, and is building a large fulfillment center west of Jupiter. The company has been aggressively adding locations in South Florida to support the growth of its business.
“Florida is being treated as an isolated piece of the supply chain,” Ryan Vaught, executive managing director of Colliers International Tampa Bay, previously told our sister paper, the Tampa Bay Business Journal. “With 22 million people surrounded by water on three sides, I think you have to treat it differently. That investment and the already planned expansion certainly signal something.
Source: Business Journal