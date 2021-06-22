Amazon.com will help Black-owned businesses in South Florida and beyond through its Black Business Accelerator, an initiative to build economic equity and sustainable growth for minority entrepreneurs.
The program launched June 15 following Amazon’s commitment to invest $150 million over the next four years to scale Black-owned ventures. The efforts of the initiative are supported by partnerships with Amazon’s Black Employee Network and a coalition of partners, including Hello Alice, the Minority Business Development Agency and the U.S. Black Chambers.
Over the past few months, Seattle-based Amazon has piloted the accelerator’s benefits with some Black-owned businesses that were already selling through its online marketplace.
Some of the participants have South Florida ties. One of which is EasyPeasie, a Hallandale Beach-based small business co-founded by two sisters who sell vegetable blends in powdered form.
The pair has sold their products on Amazon since 2017.
Their Veggie Blends are available in classic flavors — Natural Blend, Green Blend and Red Blend — along with a few offerings that incorporate spices.
See more: Miami mayor luring Chinese bitcoin miners with cheap and clean energy
“When we’re trying to describe it to someone who hasn’t seen it before, we tell them to think of it like a seasoning,” said Dr. Jamelah Tucker, co-founder and pediatrician.
Dorielle Price, co-founder who holds a doctorate in electrical engineering, said the product line started out of necessity.
As a mom of two, Price said she wanted to expose her sons to vegetable flavors early on. But doing so wasn’t easy.
Price’s youngest son, specifically, had to switch to drinking formula milk sooner than anticipated.
“I asked my sister, a pediatrician, what we can do to expose him to different flavors,” Price said. “She did a little research, and we brainstormed and came up with the idea of drying and grinding vegetables and adding it to his baby foods.”
Soon, their friends with children became interested in the idea.
“It was started in our own little kitchen, and we were able to bring it out as a product,” Price said.
See more: JPMorgan acquires UK investments firm to support bank’s fintech venture
The company started off mostly local — talking to families at farmers markets and acquiring most customers in person.
But once the pandemic set in, Tucker said it became increasingly difficult to reach new customers and explain their product line remotely. That’s where Amazon came in.
Price said she’s especially excited to make use of business mentorship opportunities offered through the BBA.
“That would be a great opportunity for us, to take our product and get expertise we need to market it and advertise it to customers,” she said.
Incorporating this expertise, Price said, has helped the business grow.
“Working with Amazon and the accelerator has helped us accelerate what we were already doing with Amazon and be able to reach customers and get feedback from people all over the country,” Tucker said.
Participants selected for the program will receive access to financial assistance, business mentorship and marketing support to scale their businesses and take advantage of selling on Amazon.
Some of those opportunities include free product imaging services, advertising credits and opportunities to apply for cash grants of $10,000.
“The financial, educational and mentoring resources Amazon will invest through the Black Business Accelerator will enable USBC-affiliated businesses and Black entrepreneurs to not only survive but thrive as they adapt to operating in a post-pandemic world,” said Ron Busby Sr., president and CEO of the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc.
The BBA aims to establish economic equity for Black entrepreneurs moving forward by offering Black entrepreneurs resources needed to thrive in the business world.
Black business ownership remains at just 2.2% nationwide — even though Black Americans represent about 14% of the U.S. population, according to the Pew Research Center.
“I think the name of the game, and what I’m looking forward to, is just continuing to add more and more customers that we have access to through [Amazon] that we wouldn’t have otherwise had in our small business world,” Tucker of EasyPeasie said.
Source: bizjournal