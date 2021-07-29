If you like design and technology, then you are in the right place. In collaboration with the clever 3D artist Miloš Belanec and Vectary, we bring you the visual concept of a futuristic electric scooter from Apple in augmented reality (AR).

As these simple and affordable city vehicles are very popular, it is not entirely out of the question that they could be developed in the future in Cupertino. In addition, scooter has nice and elegant shapes, which most of its competitors do not think about. Note, for example, the attachment of the rear wheel.

As you can see for yourself, the construction is made of durable aluminum, available in several colors. The shades are then identical to other Apple devices, making them seamless.

The scooter itself is built on a platform that allows it to combine different capacities of batteries and electric motors. Equipment also varies depending on the model.

Here are the different versions of Apple e-Scooter:

– The basic Apple e-Scooter from our concept has a 12.8 Ah battery, an electric motor with an output of 300 W, a range of 40 kilometers (31 miles) and a maximum speed of 25 km/h (16 MPH). Its price is set at $749,

– Another version is the Apple e-Scooter Long Range, which contains up to 15.3 Ah batteries, a more powerful electric motor with an output of 350 W, a range of 70 kilometers (43,5 miles) in ECO mode or a maximum speed increased to 30 km/h (19 MPH). The price of this version is set at $999.

– And finally, there is the flagship scooter called Apple e-Scooter Pro, which has a 16.4 Ah battery, electric motor with a power of 500 W, a range of 80 kilometers (50 miles) in ECO mode and 50 kilometers (31 miles) in SPORT mode and a maximum speed of 50 km/h (31 MPH). The price is $1499.

The weight of individual scooters depends on the specific version of the electric motor and battery. While the basic Apple e-Scooter model weighs 14.5 kg (31 pounds), the most expensive version with the largest battery weighs 18 kg (39 pounds). The scooter focused on the longest possible range weighs 16.8 kg (34 pounds).

Other technical data as well as equipment elements

– If you choose the cheapest design, you will get standard LED lighting, water resistance IP54, U1 Wideband chip, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 10″ wheels with a unique design, a choice of 4 colors (Blue, Green, Black, Silver), black and white rounded display or fast charging (full capacity in as little as 5 hours).

– The Long Range model will also have adjustable LED lighting intensity, E-ABS breaking system, cruise control, a choice of two driving modes (ECO, COMFORT), a color touch screen and a choice of up to 6 colors (Blue, Green, Black, Silver, Yellow and Orange).

– Apple e-Scooter Pro will be the only option to unlock with Touch ID, international SOS call usable in the event of an accident, the option of choosing up to three driving modes (ECO, COMFORT, SPORT), stronger brakes, brighter LED light in front or even fall detection. The scooter will also have an integrated speaker, which is activated at higher speeds (above 35 km/h) to alert passers-by or cyclists to your presence. During idle time, it will serve as an alarm for theft attempts.

A concept that could be a reality

If Apple decided to enter the electric mobility market, it could be a huge success. The price of electric scooters is relatively friendly even for the average user, but in addition, there is opportunity for a short-term rentals.

It works in many cities around the world and people praise similar services. For a few small things, you can transfer on an electric scooter, which is very fast (there is no need to wait for public transport or a taxi or stand in a traffic jam with your car), cheap and, last but not least, fun.

Write to us in the comment what you think about this concept of ours. Would you take a similar electric scooter from Apple or not?