The Ghana-based Startup Cafe Africa has launched an accelerator programme to help startups from across Africa disrupt their markets.

Supported by iSpace, HatuaTech, Tribe Capital, GhLondoners network, InvestPro and HatuaOnPoint, Startup Cafe Africa aims to equip successful applicants with the skills, resources and support needed to grow and scale these companies in emerging African markets.

The fully virtual programme is sector-agnostic and aims to connect early-stage founders with mentors from diverse backgrounds and resources tailored for the African market. In addition to a structured curriculum, cohort participants would be required to participate in hands-on application of concepts and practices learned throughout the programme.

It will conclude with a demo day where all the startups present their ideas to a carefully selected group of investors and media, while Startup Cafe Africa will continue to support and engage with the companies on an ongoing basis post-programme.

Applications are open here until May 30, with the programme beginning in August.