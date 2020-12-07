While there is no certain way to improve your odds of winning, there are certain techniques and approaches players can use for online slots which could help when you are spinning the reels. There is an almost endless amount of tips and advice out there so it is important to bear in mind that what works for one player may not work for you. Below are the best ways we have found to approach an online slot such as Shamans Dream Jackpot.

Use Bonuses Wisely

Online casinos offer a whole slew of bonuses for players, whether it be a loyalty bonus or free spins, there is a lot that players can potentially be rewarded with. Free spins in particular can be a generous gift for players, if used correctly then players have the chance to win without spending a single penny. Also look out for no deposit bonuses, this is a bonus that casinos offer which don’t require a player to deposit anything before they start playing. Winning whilst using a no deposit bonus is virtually the same as playing an online slot for free.

Practise with Demo Slots

Before you play a slot, it may be a good idea to try out a demo version of the slot. This is identical to the actual slot with the only difference being that it is not being played for money. Demo slots can help players decide if they want to spend money on a slot, they are also useful for players who want to get the hang of the bonus games as well as helping players to formulate a strategy for the slot.

Check the RTP and Volatility

Make sure to check the RTP and volatility of a slot before you play. This is important as both can seriously affect the gameplay. The RTP stands for the return to player and is a percentage that lets players know how much the slot will return over a length of time. Slots are typically around 95% but they can deviate with some having an RTP of 99%! Slot volatility is basically how much risk is involved in playing the slot, those that have a high volatility will pay out much less and are suited for players who don’t mind waiting a long time to win, when these slots do payout they are usually a large amount. Conversely, slots with a low volatility will pay out more often but with a much lower amount.

Choose when to Max Bet Properly

Max betting can be very risky and is no guarantee of winning anything, knowing when to max bet is important. It’s vital that you stick to your personal budget and don’t overspend just so you can hit the max bet.

Conclusion

There is no right or wrong way to approach slot games, do what makes you happy and keeps slot gaming fun! It’s important to always be responsible with your gambling, slots are incredibly fun games but if you find it difficult to approach them rationally then maybe it’s time to consider a different hobby.