The interplay between the sales team and customer satisfaction is often underplayed. However, if you nurture the relationship, sales and customer satisfaction can feed off each other, boosting the company’s performance.

So, is your sales strategy hitting the right notes with customers? Does your sales training program cover all the bases? How can you use your sales skills to make customers happy? Let’s get into more detail.

Are your sales skills making customers happy?

One of the best qualities of salespeople is being goal oriented. When you focus on hitting targets and meeting quotas, you usually drive sales upwards.

However, you may be focusing on volumes and quotas to the extent that the customer becomes just another number. Overly pushing the goals may lead to:

Overpromising

A typical problem that arises among skilled salespeople is using any means possible to drive sales. Sellers may oversell the product, promising more than what it can do for the customer.

Upon realizing that the seller’s product or service doesn’t deliver on its promises, customers usually want to alert other buyers. The customer may write a negative review online or spread the word to friends and family. Either way, the outcome is bad for business.

According to a 1Financial Training Services survey, 91% of unhappy customers simply walk away from dealing with a business without even complaining.

Not following up

In the chase for new customers, many sellers neglect to follow up on the deals they closed to try and gauge customer satisfaction. When you don’t follow up, you miss out on knowing how the customer rates your approach. Did you talk too much? Did the customer feel you were too pushy?

Starting a program focused on customer follow-ups can help improve both your sales strategy and your customer satisfaction.

According to Jitbit, 80% of companies believe they deliver satisfactory customer service. In contrast, only 8% of customers feel that companies give them a satisfying service. Statistics like these bring to light the importance of viewing your strategy through the eyes of the customer.

Using sales skills to improve customer satisfaction

As HubSpot puts it, getting new customers is 5 to 25 times more expensive than leveraging the customers you already have. Keeping your customers happy often turns them into repeat customers.

So how can salespeople use their skills to satisfy and retain customers? Let’s look at some of the critical skills.

Communication

Communication with customers in every part of the sales cycle can form a firm foundation for increased sales.

By using skills like empathy and active listening, you will likely end up with both happier customers and more sales. Customers tend to want to feel like the seller is genuinely helping and not just pushing an agenda.

Adding soft skills like communication into training programs can help your team nail more closes.

Strategic prospecting

Aiming at every moving target is a waste of resources. This approachalso often leads to rubbing potential customers up the wrong way.

Buyers often have to deal with many salespeople figuratively knocking at their doors. Your prospects are unlikely to appreciate the intrusion if your offer doesn’t sufficiently relate to their needs.

To improve prospecting, managers can optimize ongoing sales training and the onboarding program for new salespeople. Teaching the right skills and allowing practice for targeted prospecting is a great start.

In conclusion

Sales and customer satisfaction can benefit from each other. A salestrategys that focuses only on accelerating sales can derail customer satisfaction and open the door to poor reviews. Instead, by improving key skills like effective communication and prospecting, you can help make more sales and cement satisfactory relations with customers.