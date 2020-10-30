MEF is pleased to welcome Mo Katibeh, Chief Product & Platform Officer at AT&T Business, to the MEF Board of Directors. Katibeh joins an impressive team of executive leadership from world-leading service providers and technology vendors, all working to advance MEF 3.0 services. The Board’s goal is to build a federation of service, cloud, and technology providers supporting dynamic, assured, and certified services that power enterprise digital transformation.

See more: MEF Welcomes Microsoft

“Mo is an exciting addition to our Board of Directors, and we welcome him to his new role in helping us revolutionize the way the world connects and communicates,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF. “His extensive experience at AT&T puts him in a unique position to offer valuable insight into the challenges currently facing service providers today. We hope to leverage that knowledge to develop better standards and approaches for service providers to use now and in the future.”

“The MEF Board of Directors is an inspiring group of executives, and it is an honor to sit among them,” said Katibeh. “I am eager to begin my term in a time when the entire world is heavily relying on communications networks to live, work, play, and stay healthy. With MEF, I look forward to transforming the way these services are delivered and managed, so that we can advance new capabilities and provide more secure, reliable, and flexible networks.”

See more: MEF and TM Forum Collaborate on Open APIs for Service Automation

Katibeh has devoted his professional expertise to AT&T for more than 19 years in roles that encompassed marketing operations, global technology planning, construction and engineering, and more. This experience will support MEF’s ability to understand varying network characteristics, challenges, and opportunities across the globe and develop the right standards to address current and future needs.

As Katibeh joins the MEF Board of Directors, Roman P. Pacewicz, Chief Product Officer at AT&T Business, will step down. “Roman has been an integral member of our MEF Board and community. We thank him for his dedication and years of contribution in progressing MEF standards and goals that have made a significant positive impact on our industry,” said Chen.

MEF Board of Directors