The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced the automotive sector is tracking for record growth at CES 2022 , the world’s most influential technology event. The transportation and vehicle technology category has already exceeded the final number of CES 2020 exhibitors and brands are continuing to sign up for the upcoming show. CES will take place in Las Vegas Jan. 5-8, 2022, with Media Days taking place Jan. 3-4, 2022.

Over 175 companies have committed from the transportation and vehicle technology industry for 2022, which represents a 12% increase from CES 2020. At CES 2022, transportation and vehicle technology will move to the LVCC’s new West Hall and feature top brands including Audi, Daimler AG, General Motors and more.

Strong representation at CES 2022 is also expected in the number of startups from around the world. Eureka Park, the area of CES showcasing startup companies, is having strong sales. Many international groups are increasing the amount of space reserved. Startups will represent countries around the world, including large delegations from France, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and the UK.

“Our exhibitors are excited to return to Las Vegas for CES and resume face-to-face interactions with partners, customers, media and other industry professionals,” said Karen Chupka, EVP, CES, CTA. “As exhibitors select space and map out plans, we’re getting an idea of what trends will be big at CES 2022 and we’re seeing strong interest across multiple categories.”

Digital health, smart home, and advertising, marketing and media (C Space) technologies are all expected to be strong at CES 2022. Attendees will see the latest in technology from companies including Amazon, AMD, Hyundai, IBM, Intel, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Procter & Gamble, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, Verizon and more.

A key trend at CES 2022 will showcase how the pandemic has fueled innovation across many industries, including digital health, smart home and advertising and marketing. Companies have launched products that impact health and wellness, change how people stay in shape and improve the home experience. Global brands including 3M, Abbott, AT&T Business, Omron Healthcare, Philips, Samsung Life Insurance and Sleep Number will share the latest technologies in digital health and attendees can expect to see Belkin, Kohler and Moen display their latest smart home technologies. Consumer culture has shifted through the pandemic and brands have adjusted how they entertain their audiences. DISH Network, FreeWheel Media, NBCUniversal, Roku, Samsung Ads, Snap and WarnerMedia will exhibit in C Space, sharing the latest trends and news in advertising, marketing and creative.