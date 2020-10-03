No manager or colleagues hanging over your shoulder. No mini party at your desk that you do not approve of. No stealing of your lunch from the office fridge. No soul-depriving commute. All in all remote working has been great. However, nothing great comes without challenges. This means that work from home brings roadblocks that we need to recognize and bring solutions to the table.

Remote working has been great so far but it has also managed to burst bubbles for people who thought remote working is all rainbows and unicorns. A report from the United Nations Internal Labor Organization stated that employees on remote working are more productive at home, however, they are also more exposed to long working hours, intense work pace, and continuous work-home interface.

While the coronavirus is likely to stay for some time in the United States, most of the organizations have decided to extend their remote working schedules for their employees. This means that the work from home challenges that you are facing and that we noted down below can no longer be avoided. Instead, you need to fully turn yourself into a fixed mode and make sure you prepare yourself for the coming remote working days.

Here are some of the most commonly faced work from home challenges experienced by remote workers in the United States:

Slow Internet Speed

The most essential thing for remote working employees is the internet. The internet has always been an essential tool for workers but these days the internet is the need in every household. This is because the coronavirus restrictions have left us at the mercy of the internet to feel alive. This increase in the use of the internet has damaged the performance of many internet service providers delivering internet in American households.

The slow internet service, not only damages your work performance but also depicts your unprofessional choices to your company. If you do not want your company to think less of you due to your internet service then we have just the right solution for you.

Long Working Hours

When the coronavirus spread started becoming serious, organizations were rife with rumors of staff being allowed to work remotely. Executives and managers feared that the employees will slack off while working from home. But in reality, employees are more likely to overwork. This is because when it comes to remote working the personal life and professional life exists under the same roof.

The employees can not separate when the work mode starts and family mode ends. Both the worlds exist side by side which results in long working hours for employees.

Here are a few things you can do to avoid working for unprecedented hours:

Set appointees on the calendar for the end of the day: To get your 100% self while you are working for your office you need to have an appointment for everything. You need to set times for the whole day to know when the gym time comes and where the work time ends.

Set up reminders for a break: When it comes to remote working employees tend to forget when the break starts. Therefore, you need to set up reminders to when to take breaks while you are working from your home office.

Create Physical boundaries between your workspace and you: You need to set up a physical dedicated workspace for yourself that is separate from the rest of your home. You just cannot think of being best and productive at your work from home when there is no boundary between the home duties and work duties place.

Lack of Human Interaction

If you work alone from your home then you know what lack of human interaction can make a remote worker feel. No matter how tiresome workplace duties are, it is still entertaining when your office friends are around.

Here are some ways that can help you feel less lonely while you are working remotely:

Social Break: Make sure while you are working from home you include social breaks as part of your break from the work schedule. This should include chatting with a friend or having a little video conferencing with your office colleagues.

Join Local groups: You need to find more combined groups that can encourage team working. Make sure you join video conferencing and networking conferences or take some classes in a recreational center near your town.