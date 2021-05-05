Euro 2020

The UEFA European championship (EURO) has prevailed held every 4 years since the first tournament in 1960. The EURO is authentically the biggest sporting event and one of the second biggest football matches. sixteen teams in the current EURO format are competing for the EURO trophy over a one-month period. The first eleven days of the EURO matches list are filled with four teams and round robin matches are held. The first two places from each team advance to the knockout stage, in which teams play against each other, with extra juncture and penalty shootouts to determine the winner if obligatory. Round-robin customarily has surprising results, where you can find good value EURO Sports Betting Malaysia odds larger guns start gradually to EURO group-level compared to foreigners

The latest EURO 2016 open racing odds are in favour of Spain, the current European and world champions, with the second favourites being Germany and the Netherlands. Well euro 2020 will not be there in only 1 country that is hosting it. Euro 2020 is implemented in twelve European countries or cities designated by the UEFA. The Olympic UEFA in Rome will host the opening match of euro 2020, with Wembley hosting three group matches, a round of 16 matches and the semi-finals and finals, while location links have prevailed confirmed. In this article we discuss about sports betting in Online Casino Malaysia.

Here are the Europe or twelve countries hosting 2020 EURO

Wembley Stadium–London, England- Round of 16, Semi-Finals, Final

Allianz Arena–Munich, Germany- Quarterfinal

Stadio Olimpico- Rome, Italy- Quarterfinal

Olympic Stadium- Baku, Azerbaijan- Quarterfinal

Krestovsky Stadium- Saint Petersburg, Russia- Quarterfinal

Arena National- Bucharest, Romania- Round of 16

Johan Cruyff Arena- Amsterdam, Netherlands- Round of 16

Aviva Stadium- Dublin, Ireland- Round of 16

San Mames- Bilbao, Spain- Round of 16

Puskas Arena- Budapest, Hungary- Round of 16

Hampden Park-Glasgow, Scotland- Round of 16

Parken Stadium- Copenhagen, Denmark – Round of 16

Sports Betting in Malaysia

Online sports betting is very popular in Malaysia, with the majority of racers betting on major events (UEFA EURO cup 2020) and football leagues (such as the EPL, LaLiga). The best Online Casino Malaysia we strongly recommend have prevailed in operation for over years, which indicates their reliability. Also, these sites offer a great all-round racing experience by virtue of they offer contradictions from 4 different game books and are well-suited for the mobile platform.

Popular Sports Betting in Malaysia

Football

Football is the most popular sport to bet on in Malaysia. The Super League, Premier League, Malaysia Cup and Fa Cup receive tons of activity. There are withal numerous races in the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, Serie A, the Bundesliga and the FIFA World Cup.

Basketball

Apart from football, Malaysians bet on a wide variety of sports. Basketball is popular and is a favorite team to bet on the Malaysian dragons of the Asian basketball league (APL).

Badminton

Another popular option that appears to be a national sport in Malaysia, is badminton.

Currently, due to the elevate of e-sports, e-sports betting on the CS: GO, LOL, Dota 2, and others has come to the forefront of the racing market. As we move further into a mobile weird world, some Euro2020 Sports Betting Malaysia websites offer mobile apps and mobile websites to racers.