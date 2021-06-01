The largest cryptocurrency event in history will be held in Miami and TyN Magazine will be covering it in person.

Between Thursday 3 and Saturday 5 June at the Mana Convention Center in Wynwood and will be attended by prominent businessmen, politicians, officials and investors.

The objective of the event is to further promote crypto adoption based on testimonials from references, highlighting the virtues of its technology and exposing the benefits in global terms that it can bring.

On the other hand, it is an opportunity for all those who wish to be part of projects that promote financial freedom and help in the acceptance of Bitcoin as one of the digital assets with the greatest potential.

More than 10,000 attendees are expected, apart from 150 speakers and the presence of approximately 1,000 companies related to the crypto market. The New York Times, NBC News, and Fox Bussines are just a few of the media that will cover the event over the weekend.

Although the event officially begins on June 4, on June 3 from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM EST there will be Whale Day, a series of lectures explaining how to become a Bitcoin whale. Derar Islim, Ian Epstein, Alex Mashinsky, Kevin Lehtiniitty and Ryan Selkis will be present. From 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM EST will be the Whale Night, where renowned American DJ Diplo will perform. A Whale pass is required to attend.

Bitcoin 2021 Agenda

On June 4 at 8:00 AM EST, the event will be opened with a few words of welcome from Francis Suárez, the Mayor of Miami, to then give way to keynote speakers, including:

Ron Paul – Bitcoin is freedom.

Parker Lewis, Saifedean Ammous, Dan Held, Vijay Boyapati and Peter McCormack – Imagining the hyperbitcoinized world.

Nick Szabo – History of the money segment.

Michael Saylor and Max Keizer – By the fireplace.

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. and Tracy Leparulo – Fireside.

Warren Davidson and Cynthia Lummis – Bringing Bitcoin Innovation Home to America.

On June 5, 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM EST, the following speakers will be featured:

Tony Hawk and Jeremy Gardner – When a Counterculture Goes Main

Frank Holmes, Jason Les, Fred Thiel and Kevin O’Leary – Mining as a public company.

Elizabeth Stark and Lyn Alden – Bitcoin in the billions, not billionaires.

Ghazi, Money Man, Sean Culkin, Jack Mallers and Bruce Fenton – Pay me in bitcoin.

That same day there will be an NFT auction and the after party (starting at 6:00 PM EST), to which only those with the party ticket or a Whale pass will have access.