TyN Magazine will be covering the world’s largest bitcoin event this year taking place June 4-5 at MANA Wynwood, a convention center campus owned by businessman and real estate developer Moishe Mana in Miami.

In partnership with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and MANA Common, Bitcoin 2021 will feature keynote speakers including Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya, Microstrategy CEO Michael Saylor, and famous skateboarder Tony Hawk, as well as technical education and more than 100 exhibitors showcasing real Bitcoin implementations around the world. In an effort to “make Bitcoin fun again,” the conference will also be a festival, featuring food trucks, a Lightning Network-powered arcade, a skateboard halfpipe to be used by Hawk, an inspired art gallery. on Bitcoin and a beer garden networking area, organizers said.

“We had an incredibly successful 2019 conference and it was clear that people wanted a place to learn and talk about Bitcoin and build new relationships. This year, as we witness the meteoric rise of Bitcoin in the main conversation, we want to focus on Bitcoin, the movement, and celebrate the individuality of the people that make up this incredible ecosystem, ”said David Bailey, CEO of event organizer BTC Media.

Bailey highlighted Miami’s advances for the Magic City to welcome Bitcoin. Mayor Suarez has said that he wants Miami to be a crypto-advanced city and is pushing for it to be adopted at City Hall. In response, the Miami City Commission voted to study whether employees should have the option of receiving all or part of their salaries in Bitcoin, and whether the public should be able to pay for city services with Bitcoin, if they so choose. . Additionally, the Miami Herald reported that cryptocurrency exchange FTX could win a naming rights deal for the Miami Heat arena.

The main protagonist of the conference will be Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis, founder of the Financial Innovation Caucus of the United States Senate, which advocates for the development of innovation in the country’s financial system.

Tony Hawk, renowned skateboarder and hodler will organize a series of meetings and events for the visitors and will sell some of his exclusive skateboards as special items.