TyN Magazine, from Miami, is present at Bitcoin 2021 and we tell you the most impressive phrases of the day.

Michael Saylor, CEO of Microstrategy, said a lot of interested thoughts:

For the first time in history, we can grant property rights to 7 billion people.

Monetary inflation rate tripled, became pretty clear that big tech was a crowded trade.

I see Bitcoin as the most secure, most reliable, most certain thing in the entire economic universe.

Bitcoin returns rationality to the entire financial system. Bitcoin returns freedom and property rights to the human race.

Senator Cynthia Lummis talked about her feelings about the Bitcoin:

It is important to have Bitcoin underpinning the US dollar, as a store of value, the way gold used to be.

Bitcoin is the most important commodity in the country and that is coming from a cattle rancher.

For the unbanked, if you have a cellphone you can be your own banker. That is what Bitcoin does, especially for people on Indian reservations and poor neighborhoods.

Obviously there is so much farud in regular fiat currency then there is in cryptocurrency.

Congressman Warren Davidson added: