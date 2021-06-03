TyN Magazine, from Miami, is present at Bitcoin 2021 and we tell you the most impressive phrases of the day.

The Bitcoin 2021 is a Bitcoin Conference for Bitcoiners buy Bitcoiners in Miami, Florida.

Brian Estes : “The path to freedom is never fucki´n selling.”

Don Wilson: "Bitcoin is likely to be gold 2.0."

Robert Gutmann: “There is going to be an open – source alternative monetary sistem that will raise 1 billion people out of poverty. That´s our investment thesis on Bitcoin.”

Robert Gutmann : “We want to get Bitcoin into as many people´s hands, safely, as possible.”

Robert Gutmann: "The brand os Bitcoin is hope, it´s freedom."

