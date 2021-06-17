BSO joins forces with Hong Kong’s largest data centre provider, SUNeVision, to provide secure, high-performance connectivity, cloud and carrier neutral data centre services to their global and regional customers in the APAC region.

With this partnership, BSO and SUNeVision’s financial, high-tech, and enterprise customers are given access to BSO’s full portfolio of solutions – including its connectivity and Layer 2 point-to-point services to 240+ locations globally, access to the world’s major internet exchanges, IP services and cloud service providers (CSPs), all via one cross-connect and port.

See more: Telenor Pakistan looks for digital boost

Hong Kong’s connectivity market is among the most significant and sophisticated globally because of the region’s emphasis on new technologies and world-class telecom infrastructure illustrated by a growing number of submarine cables. Its geographic location also places it as a strategic gateway to mainland China.

“BSO plays a significant role in our strategic financial ecosystem. Through this partnership, BSO and SUNeVision will enable our joint customers to reach key capital markets worldwide through our highly connected data centre and ecosystem. In addition, with hybrid and multi-cloud models being increasingly crucial for financial institutions, our cloud exchange platform, SUNeVision Cloud eXchange (SCX), will further provide them with direct, private access to multiple major cloud gateways, strengthening the flexibility, security and scalability they need to adapt to dynamic, fast-moving markets.” – Helen Lo, Head of Strategy, SUNeVision Holdings Ltd.

Currently with five carrier and cloud-neutral data centres strategically located in the prime locations of Hong Kong, SUNeVision owns the largest data centre footprint in the city with close to 1.4 million square feet GFA of data centre space and would be doubling with 2 more upcoming en bloc new sites. With world-class facilities and accreditations like PCI DSS and SOC 2 (Type II), SUNeVision is well prepared to meet different customers’ digital transformation needs.

MEGA-i, one of SUNeVision’s data centres, is Asia’s number one connectivity hub.

“Our partnership with SUNeVision is an important asset to our coverage of the APAC region. This alliance has allowed our joint customers to enhance their connectivity to, from and within Asia by getting access to a significant network hub in Hong Kong and its region.

We further contribute to businesses’ competitive edge by providing them with endless opportunities to form secure and resilient connections to international destinations and extend their private network connections to cloud providers, SaaS services, and other enterprises,” said Matthew Lempriere, Head of UK, ME & APAC Sales at BSO.