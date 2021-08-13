I do love a good rumor (especially in the crypto market) so when I saw this one floating around on the Twittersphere, I felt it was too good not to share. The word on the street is that there is a new type of cryptocurrency arriving very soon. And, thanks to who’s behind it, this one comes with some pretty big expectations.

Who is it, you ask? Well, it’s Arqit.

What exactly is Arqit?

Based in London, Arqit is a fairly young company that is quickly becoming a big name in the cyber security space. The main product on offer (Quantum Cloud™) is a complex encryption solution which it says is capable of securing any type of data from any networked device against any potential hacking technique. The name ‘Quantum Cloud™ comes from the fact that, unlike any other encryption solution on the market right now, it is safe against the threat of quantum computers.

SideNote:

Just in case you don’t know, quantum computers are a type of computer in rapid development right now. They are basically a faster, smarter, and MUCH more complicated version of the computers we have today. The “quantum threat” as it is often branded is the term used to describe the risks that are posed by quantum computers to our cyber security. Because these computers are so fast and clever, it is believed that they could break through literally all of our existing cyber security solutions in seconds.

What’s the news?

Well, not much has been released about it yet, because no official announcement has been made by Arqit (or by anyone else for that matter). So, for now it is definitely just a rumor. BUT according to the crypto-obsessed “Apes” on Twitter and Reddit, insiders at Arqit have stated that their very own cryptocurrency is on the way.

Why is it such a big deal?

Although there are a fair few cryptocurrencies on the market right now (80 of which are worth more than £1 billion), there are growing concerns around the security of these existing currencies. What’s more, these concerns have only been exacerbated since the rise of quantum computing has entered the conversation.

These concerns have mostly arisen because of shortcomings in the data storage process that cryptocurrencies rely on. This process, known as ‘Blockchain’, is a type of data storage system that allows us to store information of any kind (e.g. customer details, operational plans, or payment history) in ‘blocks’. The data is added into one block at a time in chronological order and keeps pouring in automatically until the block is full. Then another block is opened up, which is attached to the previous block (also in chronological order) to form a kind of linear digital ‘chain’. Blockchain is great because it is very difficult for a potential hacker to delete or change a previously entered set of data. However, it remains a high-risk asset when it comes to the quantum threat .

As you can imagine, the idea of Arqit launching their very own cryptocurrency is pretty exciting because they are literally the experts in avoiding this threat. If they were to launch a currency, it is fairly safe to say that it would be an incredibly secure investment not just now, but also well into the future.

How can I find out more?

If you want to keep your finger right on the pulse with this one, I’d recommend following @Arqitltd on Twitter and keeping an eye on their website arqit.uk for the release. AMC CEO Adam Aron (@CeoAdam) has also had a little to say about Arqit on Twitter recently, so it might be worth keeping an eye on his profile, too!