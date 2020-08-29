Cambridge Broadband Networks Group (CBNG) unveiled its new structure and launched a comprehensive development programme to enter new markets, which will revolutionise the Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market. The company will also provide its extensive expertise and award-winning solutions to ensure reliable high-quality connectivity.

Having reset its existing manufacturing and supplier relationships, customers can expect the same pedigree of service that brought success to the company for more than 20 years – but with significant advances that will shake up the FWA industry as momentum builds around 5G. These include new software services and next-generation solutions to meet ever-changing market demands, which will be offered alongside CBNG’s pioneering, pre-existing platform.

As part of its vision for high-calibre FWA and proven solutions, CBNG will continue to supply its world-renowned VectaStar platform which gives operators the ability to deploy cost-effective, high-quality networks while negating the need for large investments in new infrastructure. The VectaStar product has already been utilised worldwide in over 50 countries by dozens of organisations – including seven of the top ten Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) for mobile backhaul, small cell backhaul, enterprise access and ISP networks.

“We are thrilled to unveil our rebrand as we build upon our world-renowned reputation for setting the bar in network resilience and support in the licensed FWA space. Our new structure enables us to continue to offer the reliable, superior FWA solutions we are known for while breaking into new markets,” said Nigel Hall, Chief Executive Officer at CBNG. “With the rollout of 5G, the emphasis is very much on ubiquitous, high-speed coverage and FWA provides a vehicle for delivering this. We are looking forward to meeting the new challenges that this new era of connectivity presents and providing cost-effective solutions for the future of FWA.”

With FWA gaining huge traction and popularity in North America and the Middle East and North African regions, CBNG sees particular growth in these markets. The company will also look to develop and innovate ground-breaking solutions to address the different market challenges that operators and Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs) will face in delivering the fast, reliable connectivity that consumers worldwide have come to expect.

Additionally, CBNG will further its aim to provide reliable, accessible, and predictable high capacity technology without hidden extras for those working in the licensed enterprise, backhaul and resident access spaces. Through its range of comprehensive turnkey services which support the lifecycle of the product – from planning, to design and implementation and beyond – CBNG customers can be assured of high-quality solutions which deliver reliable, high performance connectivity every time.

Driven by the evolving challenges within the industry, CBNG and its affiliated business Cambridge Broadband Networks Limited Africa (CBNLA) are the result of an essential restructure of the Cambridge Broadband Networks Limited (CBNL) brand. CBNLA will continue to provide equipment and services to the company’s African customers, while CBNG will provide innovative solutions for operators and WISPs worldwide.