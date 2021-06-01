Cardano (ADA) cryptocurrency creator Charles Hoskinson in a recent YouTube video titled “Thoughts on the Market and the Ecosystem,” has divulged his thoughts on the current situation in the cryptocurrency market.

Hoskinson specified that those in the space are building something better, and the distributions in the markets and volatility in them represent that.

The co-founder of the Ethereum (ETH) network deliberated:

“We’re gonna get it done as an industry. We’re all neck-and-neck, building those amazing engines that are going to process billions of transactions every year, if not more, containing collectively trillions of dollars of value. We’re future-proofing programmable finance, and this financial operating system is going to be social, and it’s going to be institutional, and it’s going to be Fortune 500. And it’s gonna run nation-states at some point. It’s inevitable. This is a reality.”

Charles noted that the cryptocurrency market had seen an influx of money in recent months with those who believe in the technology, traders looking to make a quick buck, and those who came out of frustration and anger fueled by the corruption, hyperinflation, and nepotism created by the financial systems, banks, and policymakers.

“In the next 10 years, there’s going to be more advancement in financial engineering, the construction of financial products, and the marketplaces upon which trade them.”- Cardano CEO said.

Source: Finbold