Following the latest and highly anticipated product reveal from Apple today, Catalyst is unveiling two new designs of Impact Protection cases for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. The Vibe Series is designed with two textures depending on the color of your choice, Carbon Fiber for Stealth Black and Polymetric for Army Green, both creating a more rugged style and tactical grip. The Influence Series stays true to Catalyst’s signature features with some added innovative elements including a fingerprint-free frosted back and added drop protection to 15ft (4.5m). Both designs feature a Crux attachment system on all four corners of the case, allowing the user to customize their attachment preferences.

“We are constantly evolving our designs for the latest devices and the new styles for the iPhone 12 Series are like nothing you’ve seen before from Catalyst,” Chief Creative Officer Josh Wright said. “We’re giving consumers unique design options while increasing the level of protection and adding features that speak to a wide variety of users, giving them everything they need in the way of convenience, protection and style.”

Both designs feature air-cushioned engineering, raised edges to protect the screen and camera and Catalyst’s signature rotating mute switch. The Vibe Series is available in Stealth Black and Army Green. The Influence Series is available in Clear and Stealth Black.

“The range of device options for consumers continues to grow. There are so many choices with a variety of functionality, style and price so people can customize their experience,” said Catalyst CEO June Lai. “We ensure they can also customize their protection. That’s where Catalyst excels.”

Catalyst Vibe Series for iPhone 12 mini/ iPhone 12/ 12 Pro/ Pro Max

Available now: $39.99 USD

The Catalyst Vibe Series Case for the iPhone 12 shakes up the design with a new tactical grip which prevent marks from those fingerprints and scratches. The Stealth Black case is made with a Carbon Fiber material and the Army Green case with a rugged Polymetric material. The Vibe Series cases features a high-tech design and air-cushioned engineering allowing for a drop spec of up to 10ft (3m) along with a lanyard attachment and raised bezel to protect the screen and camera from unexpected drops. It is also fully compatible with Wireless Charging and the new Crux Attachment System allows for bespoke customization for any urban adventure.

Catalyst Influence Series for iPhone 12 mini/ iPhone 12/ 12 Pro/ Pro Max

Available now: $39.99 USD

The Catalyst Influence Series Case for the iPhone 12 stays true to the signature features with some added innovative elements: including a fingerprint-free frosted back, a lanyard attachment, rotating mute switch and a Crux attachment system. This design has added drop protection up to 15ft (4.5m) from air-cushioned engineering combined with a proprietary rubber polymer blend. It also has a raised bezel to protect the screen and camera from those unexpected drops. This sleek case fits seamlessly into a pocket and is fully compatible with Wireless Charging. The new Crux Attachment System allows for bespoke customization for any urban adventure.

Catalyst Tempered Glass Screen Protector Series for iPhone 12 mini/ iPhone 12/ 12 Pro/ Pro Max

Available now: $39.99 USD

The Catalyst Tempered Glass Screen Protector is your new device’s trusted alley. With leading glass strength of 9H hardness (the pencil test!) and an oleophobic coating it provides one of the highest rated scratch protections. Application is fuss free with our included cleaning cloth, dust remover sticker and alcohol cleaning pad.