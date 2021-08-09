Mathematics is one of the most difficult and one of the most rewarding subjects to study since it allows students to use various techniques to solve problems. NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) textbooks have been created per CBSE’s curriculum (Central Board of Secondary Education). However, it has been observed that students struggle to complete mathematical problems during exams. When you learn how to tackle problem topics systematically, the subject becomes much easier to grasp.

Here are some tips that might help you approach the NCERT textbooks while preparing for class 7 mathematics exams:

Read and memorise the theory and formulae carefully – The accurate application of formulas and concepts is important in mathematics. They can only be linked to a problem if they are properly read and understood. You should skim through every chapter’s theory and highlight key concepts and equations. You should attempt to remember them so that you can use them to solve a question.

Assess the problem question – You must assess the nature of the mathematical problem. If it is a word problem, it may be lengthy. Hence, you can solve it later, after first completing the shorter questions such as fraction type or quadratic equations. This will save you time and you will be able to attempt all the questions in the exam.

Visualise the problem question – In the exam, you should read a problem question two to three times and visualize the answer, after reading it. This will help you get a better understanding of what the question is trying to ask. It is a crucial step in moving ahead while solving the problem. It helps you analyse the question and enables you to think about how you can answer it.

Develop a plan to solve the problem question – There are several approaches to solving a mathematical problem. However, some strategies for finding answers are more time consuming than others. To save time, these methods must be avoided. Simple and convenient approaches should be employed to ensure that no questions are left unanswered when completing the question paper.

Figure out the concept and formula needed – After developing a plan to solve the problem, figure out which concept or formula is to be used. It helps you understand the steps of problem-solving. The use of correct concepts and formulas initiates a good start and boosts confidence while solving problems. It serves as the beginning of the solution.

Needs should be assessed – You must prepare a step by step list of what is mentioned in the question and what is to be found. It helps in a convenient assessment of needs. This step ensures that everything is organised and understood. It helps with the first few steps of the solutions and gives a clear picture of what to work on next to find the final answer.

Start solving – Once you are done analysing and reviewing your strategy, you can solve the complete problem. This step assures that all the previous steps are followed in an orderly manner. It saves time and helps you find the right way to find a solution.

Cross-check your answers – It is crucial that after the completion of an answer, it is reviewed properly to find any mistakes or discrepancies in steps or outcomes. This guarantees that no grades are deducted due to errors in calculations, steps or writing.

Develop a new plan if stuck – If you discover that the answer is incorrect, you can correct it by devising a different strategy. This can be done even if you’re in the process of writing the solutions. You may start over by creating a fresh plan and sticking to it. You must not get upset because this happens regularly. As soon as you realize your plan isn’t working, you should accept it and work on establishing alternative approaches. Always have a backup plan in case the first one fails so that you can solve the problem.

Cross-check the answer again – Once you’re finished writing the answer, cross-check the method and steps once again to analyse the process which helped you find the solution. Take a moment to concentrate on the problem and the technique used to solve it. It helps in the identification of concepts that might be learnt while practising a similar set of questions.

Practice all questions and examples – NCERT books are designed based on extensive research. Every question and example in the book must be practised at least 5 times so that you get well-versed with the concepts, methods and formulae. Keep practising till you get the correct answer on the first attempt. Don’t get disheartened and give up, if you’re not able to find the answer. Recent exams trends have suggested that most of the questions in CBSE examinations come from NCERT textbooks. Refer to the Vedantu NCERT class 7 maths solutions to find answers for questions you aren’t able to solve.