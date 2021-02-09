Getting the services at the best rates would not only help you in saving money but also you will feel more satisfied by having a good deal with the movers. One of the best ways to hire cheap local movers at minimal cost is by having a good negotiation strategy. If you are looking for some ideas to hire cheap local movers then this is just the right guide for you.

Hiring movers is the easiest and the most efficient way of moving but it can leave an impact on your budget. But it is worth spending money because doing moving tasks are very daunting and labor-intensive. Though the local moves are not as costlier as of long-distance move but there is no way you should overlook the cost of local moving projects.

Check out these tricks to get the best rate for your local move

Plan a great negotiation strategy

You should be sure that you won’t fall victim to moving scams or any fraud. Not all the cheap movers are well reputed and licensed. Remember that cost is not everything though you should try your best to put efforts into negotiating the cost of local movers. You should have a good negotiation strategy asking for the discounts and offers available at movers. Before you start negotiation, you should have some knowledge regarding the competition. Once you know your objectives and have planned the right arguments then it becomes easier to reduce the moving cost.

Tips to negotiate:

Choose the right moving date

If you are flexible enough to change the moving date then you can get a good deal. On a certain day of the month or year, movers can offer you a special discount on their services. You should choose the time to move when there are fewer customers to move. You should avoid moving on weekends and at the end of the month especially in the months of the summer because these are the peak time for the movers and they won’t give you any special discounts on these days. As you know when there is high demand then companies don’t provide good offers and discounts.

Ask for promotions, discounts, and any available special offers

You should check the website of the movers to know the special discounts offered by them. When you will have a basic idea about the discounts then it becomes easier to ask for the available offers. Even if there are no ongoing offers or discounts but if you ask for them then movers will be able to provide you a discount if you complete the certain conditions offered by the movers. Of course, they will be ready to give you offers because they don’t want to lose you as a customer.

Get estimates from more than one company

You will have higher chances of bargaining when you contact more than one companies and you will end up having a better deal in your hands. Usually, they provide estimates after a walk through to your home to get to know the estimated weight of the stuff. In this way, companies can provide more accurate moving quotes. Then compare all the offers you got and try to choose the more transparent services.

Avoid packing cost

Pack yourself to reduce the packing cost. You can also save of the packing supplies. Collect the packing supplies since a long time ago and use the ones present in the home to cut down the cost.

Be aware of the extra cost

For moving, a mover often charges you higher because moving is not a cheap task to do. To reduce the moving cost, then you can take help from friends. You should only hire add on services which you can’t perform by yourself. This will help you to save a few bucks. Movers will charge you extra for add-on services like moving appliances, loading, packing, and other tasks. So, you should be aware of the extra services you want to take and be ready to pay for them.

Downsize

Most of the movers charge based on the time and the stuff they have to relocate. If you can downsize the move by reducing the number of items then you can easily save your pocket.

Book early

Some movers will charge the last minute booking fees and not just that, at the last moment, you don’t get a lot of options to choose the right available movers. Only a few will be available to provide you the services at the last moment and they might cost you extra to provide you the services. When you start the booking process earlier then higher are the chances that you will get the offers from the companies.

Bottom line:

Most of the local movers hire services based on the time. So hire them for fewer hours and try to take fewer add-on services and be ready to negotiate well and do your research before hiring to get the best deal.