Databases uses to be just for storing and retrieving static data. As data sets and use cases grew, this basic function became more complex, leading cloud service providers to advocate for purpose-built databases for each use case or functionality set. However, this approach to database models adds overhead and complexity.

While purpose-built databases meet a certain need, they fall short when you need to deliver high performance, robust applications that meet the real-time requirements of today’s customers. Redis Enterprise presents a modern approach to data strategy, providing a multi-model database that adapts to your business needs rather than adapting your business needs to the technology.

Download this paper to learn:

The pros and cons of the various approaches to data strategy

How Redis is architected to provide you with ultimate data flexibility

Why Redis Enterprise is the best choice to power your modern applications