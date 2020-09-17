Booms and busts and scams and panics have changed Wall Street in many ways over the decades, but one thing has stubbornly remained the same: The top jobs have always gone to men. Now, that last citadel is about to fall.

Come February, Jane Fraser will become the first woman to lead a major financial institution in the United States when she takes the reins at Citigroup, the country’s third-largest bank. Ms. Fraser, who has been at Citi for 16 years and runs its biggest global division, the consumer bank catering to individual customers, will succeed Michael Corbat as chief executive.

“It’s about time,” said Heidi Miller, a former top executive at JPMorgan Chase who was once seen as a potential successor to Jamie Dimon, the bank’s longtime chief executive. “Kudos to Citi for recognizing the talent and giving her the opportunity and letting her grow,” Ms. Miller said, adding that she was “ecstatic.”

Ms. Fraser’s ascension is groundbreaking on Wall Street, which has never quite shaken off its longstanding reputation as a boys club, with men dominating the upper ranks of banks and other financial firms, despite efforts to recruit and promote more women. At a hearing of the House Financial Services Committee in April 2019, one lawmaker asked Mr. Corbat and six of his peers — from JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bank of New York Mellon and State Street — to raise their hand if they believed a woman or person of color would succeed them. None did.