Coinbase Global, Inc., announced that its registration statement on Form S-1, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), relating to a proposed public direct listing of its Class A common stock was declared effective by the SEC on April 1, 2021. Coinbase anticipates that its Class A common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “COIN” on April 14, 2021.

A copy of the prospectus related to the registration statement may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website or via the investor relations page on Coinbase’s website at investor.coinbase.com under the “SEC Filings” section.

The registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the SEC. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the date on which Coinbase’s Class A common stock will be available for trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “potential,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” and “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, and projections based on information available at the time the statements were made.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including risks and uncertainties related to: whether or not Coinbase will consummate the proposed public direct listing, prevailing market conditions, investor demand for shares of Coinbase’s Class A common stock, and the impact of general economic, industry or regulatory conditions in the United States or internationally. Further information on risks that could affect Coinbase’s business and the proposed public direct listing are included in Coinbase’s filings with the SEC including the Form S-1/A filed on March 23, 2021. Except as required by law, Coinbase assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.