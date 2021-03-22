Computer technology is a wide and diverse subject. Many technological concepts are often mentioned by name in our daily lives, and we may not understand the true meaning of computer terms. These are some of the most frequently misunderstood computing terms, and their meanings.

What is a VPN, and how does a VPN work?

VPN stands for Virtual Private Network, a form of internet protection that allows users encryption, privacy, and anonymous browsing. It is useful in preventing cyberattacks, as well as accessing geographically restricted websites.

The basic idea of a VPN is that it routes all internet communication through its servers, where data is encrypted and given another IP address. In layman’s terms, this means that when you visit a website, you are going through the VPN, so you appear to be at the VPN’s server and not at your true location. Also, all information accessed through a VPN is codified (encrypted) for protection.

What is an algorithm?

An algorithm is a set of rules that a computer program follows to make decisions based upon. This is the most basic definition for it, and algorithms are used in every computer program from the most basic to the very complex. We often hear the term by social media content creators, whereby they are referring to the algorithm used by a social media platform to decide how to recommend media which media gets more attention. Content creators can use this knowledge to expand their fanbase, for example, by buying TikTok likes to skew TikTok’s algorithm in their favor.

Explain SSL/TLS protocols

SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) and TLS (Transport Layer Security) are internet protocols that are used to keep information sent over an internet connection secure. When you visit a website on any browser, a lock sign or HTTPS is shown before the website to indicate that the connection is secured by these methods. TLS is the new standard, and SSL is rarely used nowadays. These cryptographic protocols are also used in other internet-based systems such as VoIP or messaging.

What are the differences between symmetric and asymmetric encryption?

Symmetric Encryption is an older (and simpler) method of encryption that depends on a single key (numbers or letters in a string) in both encryption and decryption. To forgo the need to share a key prior to decryption, a newer encryption method (asymmetric) was developed. Although it takes more time, the key difference and advantage over symmetric encryption is the added security of using one key for ciphering (public), and when a client desires to decipher the encryption, they request a certificate in order to access a different (private) key.

What is a salt, and what does it do?

Salt is data that is randomized and added to the hash values of encrypted data. Hash function refers to the method of storing encryption keys and passwords by arranging them into fixed units in an array using an algorithm. By adding random (unique) data to hash values, passwords and cipher keys become more complex. The point of salting is to add an additional layer of protection for such sensitive data by making it more difficult for hackers to figure out a cipher key.