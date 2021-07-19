London, UK, CoinBurp, the cryptocurrency platform based in the United Kingdom is announcing the successful raise of over $6m in private capital.

Founded in 2018 and ranked as the number one trading platform in the United Kingdom according to TrustPilot, the new capital will help CoinBurp extend its services within the DeFi and NFT arena in a bid to make DeFi and NFT products easier and more accessible to use for the mainstream native audience.

Incubated by Outlier Ventures and backed by a long list of prominent private investors and venture capital funds, the $6m private raise paves the way for a future dual IDO and IEO later this month having already successfully launched two pre-IDO campaigns via Launchpool and Genesis Shards.

Alongside Moonrock Capital and Alphabit, CoinBurp is being backed by AU21 Capital, NGC Ventures, Morningstar Ventures, Metapurse, Ankr and other investors.

The CoinBurp products are currently in alpha and live on the Android and iOS stores, with the utility and governance $BURP token being launched later this month following the successful audit of its smart contracts.