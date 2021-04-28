Top crypto asset exchange Binance has announced it will list three new stock tokens over the coming week, following the launch of tokens tracking the performance of Tesla and Coinbase shares earlier this month.

On Monday, Binance announced it will launch tokenized stock pairings for leading business intelligence firm MicroStrategy (MSTR) in addition to multinational tech firms Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT).

The tokens will allow users to trade fractionalized units of the share tokens, with minimum trade sizing set at one one-hundredth of a token.

Binance’s MSTR tokens are slated to go live at 1:30 pm UTC on Monday, while the AAPL tokens will launch at the same time on Wednesday, and MSFT tokens will be tradable from Friday.

The exchange asserts its stock tokens are “fully backed by a depository portfolio of underlying securities” held by German financial services provider CM-Equity AG. The tokens will observe traditional stock trading hours.

The tokens will only be tradable against the exchange’s stablecoin, Binance USD (BUSD). Binance’s stock tokens are unavailable to residents of mainland China, the United States, Turkey and other jurisdictions restricted by CM-Equity.

Binance launched its first stock token on April 12, allowing its customers to speculate on the price of Tesla (TSLA). The exchange also listed fractional shares for Coinbase (COIN) on April 15.

Binance’s expansion into stock tokens appears to demonstrate increasing competition between it and Hong Kong-headquartered crypto derivatives platform FTX, which launched fractionalized stock trading in October 2020, including derivatives tracking Tesla and Apple shares.