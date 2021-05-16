Bitcoin 2021 will move the biggest Bitcoin event in history to Miami, targeting dates of June 4–5, with Jack Dorsey, Nick Szabo, Michael Saylor, Cynthia Lummis and Tony Hawk as headline speakers!

Our decision to move Bitcoin 2021 from Los Angeles to Miami was not an easy one, but given the circumstances regarding availability in the State of California, we feel the move is necessary this year. The show must go on!

In addition to moving cities, we are also pushing the conference back slightly to June 4–5, so as to allow ample time for the second wave of COVID-19 to pass and for vaccine rollout to take place. We are more excited than ever about this event, and we’ve got tons of big announcements in store. Rest assured that we’ve been working our tails off behind the scenes to make this conference the most unforgettable experience in Bitcoin history.

Bitcoin 2021 will feature a massive collection of the best and brightest minds in the space, dozens of one-of-a-kind BTC activations and the chance to celebrate the world’s best technology with all of your internet friends IRL. Learn more about our full lineup of speakers, event partners, unique offerings and more across this site.

June 3: Whale Day (Requires Whale Pass)

June 4: Main Conference Day 1 (General Admission)

June 5: Main Conference Day 2 (General Admission)

June 5 (Evening): After Party (Requires After Party ticket or Whale Pass)