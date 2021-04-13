Bitcoin has rocketed to a new record above $62,700 as investors gear up for this week’s eagerly awaited direct listing of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global.

Bitcoin has more than doubled in price this year, and it represents just over half of the overall cryptocurrency market’s value of nearly $2.1 trillion. That’s only slightly less than the stock market value of Apple ( AAPL ).

On Tuesday, bitcoin prices surged as much as 4.7% to an all-time high above $62,700. The currency first topped $60,000 in early March amid signs that it would gain more mainstream acceptance as a store of value.

Even large corporations are embracing bitcoin. Elon Musk’s Tesla ( TSLA ) has decided to invest some of its corporate cash in bitcoin, and accept it for some car purchases. Software firm MicroStrategy ( MSTR ) announced Monday that it will start to pay fees to directors of the company’s board who are not employees in bitcoin instead of cash.

Shares of Silvergate Capital ( SI ), a bank that specializes in crypto-backed loans and deposits, have more than doubled this year.