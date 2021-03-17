Yesterday Coinbase Pro communicated to the crypto world through its blog the following announcement about Cardano (ADA):

Starting Tuesday March 16, transfer ADA into your Coinbase Pro account ahead of trading. Support* for ADA will be available in all Coinbase’s supported jurisdictions. Trading will begin on or after 9AM Pacific Time (PT) Thursday March 18, if liquidity conditions are met.

One of the most common requests we receive from customers is to be able to trade more assets on our platform. Per the terms of our listing process, we anticipate supporting more assets that meet our standards over time. Most recently we have added trading support for SushiSwap (SUSHI), Polygon (MATIC) and SKALE (SKL), The Graph (GRT), Aave, (AAVE), Bancor (BNT), Synthetix (SNX), Filecoin (FIL), NuCypher (NU), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Balancer (BAL), Ren (REN), Uniswap (UNI), yearn.finance (YFI), Loopring (LRC), UMA (UMA) Celo (CGLD), Numeraire (NMR), Band (BAND), Compound (COMP), Maker (MKR) and OmiseGo (OMG), along with supporting additional European and UK order books. Coinbase continues to explore support for new digital assets.

Once sufficient supply of ADA is established on the platform, trading on our ADA-USD, ADA-BTC, ADA-EUR and ADA-GBP, order books will launch in three phases, post-only, limit-only and full trading. If at any point one of the new order books does not meet our assessment for a healthy and orderly market, we may keep the book in one state for a longer period of time or suspend trading as per our Trading Rules.

We will publish tweets from our Coinbase Pro Twitter account as each order book moves through the phases.

Cardano (ADA) is a blockchain platform built on a proof-of-stake consensus protocol (called Ouroboros) that validates transactions without high energy costs. Development on Cardano uses the Haskell programming language, which is described as enabling Cardano “to pursue evidence-based development for unparalleled security and stability.” The blockchain’s native token, ADA, is named after the 19th century mathematician, Ada Lovelace.

ADA is not yet available on Coinbase.com or via our Consumer mobile apps. We will make a separate announcement if and when this support is added.

ADA is not yet available on Coinbase.com or via our Consumer mobile apps. We will make a separate announcement if and when this support is added.