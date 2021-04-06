A lot of interest has been generated by cryptocurrencies off late due to Bitcoin’s latest bull-run and the overall surge in the market. There is no doubt that trading these digital currencies can be quite profitable, but you have to bear in mind that it also comes with its risks. It is obviously not possible to eliminate the risks completely, but there are some tips that can help you increase your chances of making profits and minimize your risks significantly. What are they? Let’s take a look at some of them:

Only invest what you can lose

When you start out with crypto trading, you should only invest the capital that you don’t need for anything essential or necessary. This means that you shouldn’t invest your rent money into trading because there is a possibility you could lose it all. Your capital should be money that you can afford to lose. Begin with a small investment and then deposit more if you have any money left over. You shouldn’t invest your entire savings either. Look through a reliable cryptocurrency guide before starting.

Don’t put all your eggs in one basket

Doing this can be quite difficult if you are only interested in one cryptocurrency, but you should try and diversify your investment portfolio anyway. You can invest 80% of your capital in the crypto you are interested in and 20% in some other altcoins. Try to diversify where the underlying technology of the coin is concerned, as this can also help in balancing the risks.

Avoid trying to profit from every trade

When you are into cryptocurrency trading, your goal shouldn’t be to try and profit from every trade. Learn to accept losses because if you are not ready to do so, you will continue to stick to a trade that’s only going to result in further losses for you. Once you learn to accept losses, you will know when to back out of a trade because it doesn’t seem to be going your way.

Don’t be too greedy

This one can be extremely difficult for crypto traders to so, but it is very important. When you have taken a big risk, you obviously want big profits. Rather than trying to take profits altogether, it is a good idea to start selling portions of your trade and take profit in small amounts. If you continue waiting for the big return, your trade may turn into a loss and you will be left empty-handed.

Maximize the winning trades

Even if you have a small win, you shouldn’t sell off as soon as you break even. If you have taken the risk where a trade is concerned, you should try and ensure that your winnings exceed the risk. Otherwise, you will end up making losses in the long run. Nonetheless, you should remember not to let greed get in the way in your aim to maximize your winning trades.

Don’t let FOMO bring you down

The Fear of missing out (FOMO) is quite real and you will experience it when a cryptocurrency goes up really fast. However, it is not wise to invest in a coin that has surged by 30% in a couple of hours because of FOMO. There is a strong possibility that the crypto has already reached its peak and you will only end up buying it at a higher price and then have to incur losses when it goes down.

Learn from your mistakes

You have to remember that no one is perfect and not every trade is going to be profitable. Even the most successful traders have made losses, but they are successful because they didn’t allow these losses to bring them down. You should try and learn from your mistakes, which means keeping track of what you are doing and then understanding where you went wrong so you don’t do it again.

With these tips, you will have a better chance of succeeding in crypto trading.