Unlike other types of cryptocurrency, Dogecoin has recently gained popularity. Dogecoin was initially created as a very animated joke, especially for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

You may have also noticed that, unlike Bitcoin or Ethereum, Dogecoin has a very unusual name. That is because it was originally taken from a well-known meme!

The story of its origin may be funny, but it has skyrocketed in terms of popularity this year. Dogecoin is now holding the fifth position among the most prominent cryptocurrencies used in the market!

The purpose of Dogecoin is to permit the transfer of money between two individuals in a manner that is defiant to any hacking and keeps the process secure.

In this article, we will learn what Dogecoin is, how to use it and how to buy it. Let’s read on, shall we, folks?

What is dogecoin?

Dogecoin, as mentioned before, is a type of cryptocurrency. It was created by two people – Jackson Palmer and his colleague Billy Marcus. This was developed way back in 2013, but it is only now that Dogecoin has gained immense popularity.

Now, you may be wondering – why “Dogecoin”? In 2013, one of the most popular internet memes was “Doge”, and it featured the Shiba Inu dog. Yes, it is purposely misspelled to add more witty humor to it.

Dogecoin was developed as nothing but a soft joke for people who loved cryptocurrency transactions. It wasn’t until 2021 when it started gaining popularity.

How did dogecoin skyrocket?

Let’s rewind to January 2021 for a little bit. The talk all over the world during this time was the GameStop episode. The cryptocurrency fanatics had guaranteed everyone that the value of Dogecoin would take off and reach the moon.

And, guess what? It happened! Dogecoin has exploded in its worth and has gained over 5000% in this year alone. Since its boost, a lot of well-known names have also registered to use this form of cryptocurrency. One of them is the world’s techno king, Elon Musk.

In fact, he loves using Dogecoin so much that he has even termed it as “the people’s crypto”. He has also let us know that this type of cryptocurrency is his favorite and has promised the people that he would place an actual Dogecoin on the moon!

How does this work?

It’s no surprise to us if Dogecoin has interested you as well. If that’s the case, you may be curious to know how it works. We have got you covered.

The Dogecoin works in a similar way to other cryptocurrencies like BTC, Ethereum, and so on. It works on what is called “blockchain technology”. Now, if you’re someone who is new to the world of cryptocurrency, this may sound confusing to you. So, let’s simplify it.

Blockchain technology works as a virtual record book.

It helps by monitoring and keeping track of all transactions that take place by using different types of virtual currencies.

Anyone who uses Dogecoin will own a blockchain record/ledger.

When a user makes a transaction, it will automatically be recorded in this ledger.

Other types of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, etc., utilize cryptography to ensure all their transactions are safe and secure.

Who are miners?

There are a group of people in this line called “miners”.

These people are well aware of how to work their way around the mathematical problems needed to process certain transactions. This will also be recorded on the blockchain ledger, and it can be used as “proof” if required.

These miners can acquire bonus Dogecoins when they solve these equations. The coins can later be sold on the market, or they can hold on to them.

Dogecoin has certainly proved to be a safe way to make purchases on the internet or for payment. However, it is not a very functional type of cryptocurrency as it tends to keep fluctuating.

Miners are rewarded for their contribution, which results in the development of new Dogecoin every day. This can prove to be highly challenging for analytical gains in price.

How can you buy this?

If you’ve made it this far, we’ve definitely piqued your interest. Let’s take a quick look at how we can buy these crypto Dogecoins.

Whether it is Dogecoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum, you can buy it on cryptocurrency exchange websites.

These websites will also help you get started and invest your account with cryptocurrency (you can also do this with US Dollars!).

Once you set up your account, you will be able to purchase and exchange various cryptocurrencies. Yes, this includes Dogecoin as well.

Should you use a crypto wallet?

It is best recommended to place all your cryptocurrencies in a crypto wallet once you are done with the previous step. These virtual wallets can help you store your money and keep your data safe from potential hackers.

For this purpose, you can use various online services (for example, Coinbase) to store your currencies. If not, there are multiple apps that you can download on your phone, or you can even store your money on a hard drive.

Your wallet is now ready! For added safety, you can secure this with a password.

How good of an investment is dogecoin? Should you buy it?

As mentioned earlier, Dogecoin was founded in the year 2013. It has taken 8 years for Dogecoin to come to where it is today.

In no way could we have predicted the sudden popularity that it has gained recently. Similarly, there is no way for us to tell how long this would last. The future of Dogecoin is something that only the future knows.

It also has a few risks. Dogecoin does not have the same security measures, unlike BTC or Ethereum. This creates a possibility of a potential hacker gaining access to your crypto wallet.

That being said, almost all forms of cryptocurrency have this risk. However, you can easily avoid this issue if you are familiar with how the system works. If you have sufficient knowledge of this, you can easily protect yourself and your money.

Final verdict

Dogecoin was started 8 years ago in the spirit of nothing more than a soft joke for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

However, things took a huge turn for Dogecoin in 2021, and it now holds the fifth position among the biggest cryptocurrencies used in the market! It has become an integral part of safe and secure transactions worldwide, and even Elon Musk vouches for it.

Although it has a few risks, it can prove to be an excellent investment and a good way to safeguard your money if you do virtual currency the right way.