The world of trading may not be a new one, but it has experienced a great deal of changes in the last few decades. Some new trading instruments have been added over the years and there have also been adjustments made to procedures and options because of the internet and technological advancement. In the initial traders, only a handful of people could even think about venturing into the trading world because a massive amount of money was required to begin. However, things have changed because of online trading, which has opened up this space for everyone. People now have the opportunity of trying their luck in these markets to make a fortune.

As a matter of fact, trading is regarded as one of the most lucrative opportunities of making money in a short span of time. But, you should bear in mind that your success can depend on a number of factors, such as your understanding and knowledge of the financial markets, along with your experience. However, the most important factor that can have a direct impact on your bottom line is the broker you sign up with. As the popularity of online trading has grown, it is not surprising that there has also been an increase in demand for brokers.

But, this has also provided ample opportunities for shady characters to take advantage and come up with fake and fraudulent platforms. Hence, you have to tread very carefully when you are weighing the different brokerages in the market because not all of them fall in the reliable category. How do you find a suitable option? The key is to understand exactly what you need to know about a broker because this can help in making a decision. Global CTB is one of the names you will find in the market, which has a positive reputation, but you still need to know as much about it as possible before you can proceed.

So, what should you know about Global CTB? Some of the things to ask are:

What is its regulatory status?

The regulatory status of any broker is the most vital thing to look into because unregulated ones usually fall in the shady category. The only reason a company may not choose to get regulated is because they have something to hide. Regulated companies are those that are properly licensed and provide genuine and quality services to their clients. Their operations are thoroughly monitored and they follow specific standards and rules when providing their services, giving you peace of mind. As Global CTB is a regulated broker, you don’t have to be concerned about their legitimacy. They provide transparent and fair services to their clients, so you don’t have to worry about any surprises.

How do you register with them?

You also need to ask about a broker’s registration process in order to know what steps you will be required to take for using their services. There are some companies out there that can draw out the process and take up a lot of your time and have some complex requirements that can be quite frustrating. You obviously want to be able to start trading right away and this is where Global CTB is very accommodating.

They have chosen to keep their registration a simple and quick process for everyone. You just have to complete one form on the website to register with the company and it asks for only basic information like name, phone number, country, date of birth, along with your email address and a password. Traders are also required to choose an account currency on Global CTB, which is one of three options, EUR, USD and GBP. They also ask you to agree to their Terms & Conditions and confirm that you are 18. As soon as you do so, you will be registered on their platform.

Are there any account options available?

After completing the registration form, you will need to open an account with Global CTB in order to use their services. But, which account do you open? It is a trend for companies to offer several account choices to their clients and they have done the same. They have come up with six account options, each of which have been developed to facilitate traders of a specific category. The options you will come across include Basic, Beginner, Medium, Advanced, Pro and VIP. The minimum deposit requirement for every account is different, starting with $250 for the Basic account and going as high as $100,000, for the Pro account.

As far as the VIP account is concerned, it is only open to those traders who fulfill certain requirements. There are some features that Global CTB has added in each account option, which include 24/5 customer support, daily market review, price alerts as well as access to educational resources. You will also find a welcome bonus given in each account, which starts with 30% for the Basic and is increased to 80% in the Pro account.

What kind of charges are applicable?

One of the most vital things you need to know about a brokerage is their charges. After all, the trading costs you incur will determine how much profits you are able to make at the end of the day. Therefore, this question is important to ask and you should certainly know what kind of fees will be applicable at Global CTB. They do not charge any commission from their clients, which is a plus because this will keep your trading costs under control. Secondly, they have chosen to offer you some of the lowest and tightest spreads, which can help you keep your costs down. In addition, you don’t have to worry about any account maintenance or any other surprise fee. Deposits are also made free of commission, while withdrawal charges depend on the method you use.

These are some of the important things that you need to know about Global CTB in order to figure out how this platform can cater to you when you wish to achieve your trading goals.