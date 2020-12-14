Buying bitcoin through a credit card and buying cryptocurrency is a simple and convenient way, and it’s much easier. How do you buy crypto with credit or debit cards, and whether it’s a trap? The information will be given to you further. Visit Bitcoin Era if you want to invest in bitcoins

How to buy crypto with a credit/debit card

Crypto is very easy to buy through credit and debit card. Because it has a lot of fees that can contribute not only to the crypto broker but also to your card issuer.

Cash advance charges .

There are many issuers who consider cryptocurrency shopping as a cash advance. This means that your purchase will normally pay a cash upfront fee. It will attract higher interest rates than the normal purchase.

exchange/broker charges :

these charges are 4-6%, in some cases they are high. When you use any platform to purchase bitcoin or another cryptocurrency, they charge their own transaction fee

Credit card surcharge

it may include the total commission of 9-10% of some platforms. You may be called b to pay credit card surcharge over any other charges and commissions. Prohibiting excessive credit card surcharge by the Australian law, but it is not necessary that you shop under the Australian law.

currency charges

Australian credit cards are used by you for foreign currency. So maybe, you’re paying the credit card currency change rate. To reduce the price a 0% foreign duty credit card may be required.

How to choose the right platform

If you are thinking of using a credit card or debit card to buy crypto, you are not aware of it. Which exchange or which broker should be used. When comparing your options, you should consider these factors do it.

safety and security:

First of all, you want to make sure that you are working with a secure and reliable provider. Try to find out who else is with the exchange, how it is regulated. And what adequate security and facilities are available.

Check out what security

features are available. Whether these are 2 client funds offline stores. Will the provider protect your credit card information anywhere on your website or server?

Check the exchange rate

Note how you are currently getting the exchange rate compared to the BTC / UD market rate. How much is its cost?

Check y our interest rate:

Issuers will classify most card crypto purchases as cash advances. To avoid going overboard, make sure you know what interest you will get if you don’t hurry up making your purchase

Know about the dangers of buying crypto.

You may have heard about other crypto-secret cryptocurrencies and the ups and downs of bitcoin. But don’t imagine that the coins you have bought. He will increase the price enough to cover the buying costs. In fact, you should not assume that all digital currencies will increase the value of your coins and may be complex and speculative assets. That you can lose your money.

Read reviews:

Read reviews of independent users and see online forums to find out how other users have experience on the platform. Did he promise to serve you? Will he give Suggestions for friends and family?