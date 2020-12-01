Although TRON (TRX) is a relatively new currency in the crypto market ever since it was created in 2017, it has become one of the world’s best cryptocurrencies. In a short period, TRK used its unique features to move up to the top ten cryptocurrencies. In this guide, we have all you need to know about the TRK and how to buy it with ETH.

What is Tron (TRX)?

Tron was created by Justin Sun in 2017 as a competitor to Ethereum. Tron is a blockchain-based decentralized virtual system or platform which aims to open the door to a more decentralized market.

It allows decentralized application developers, like Dapp, to produce and use a complicated process through the smart contracts present in the blockchain. The Tron platform allows up to 2000 transactions every second! Not only this, but it has absolutely no transaction fees, even when you’re transferring millions of this cryptocurrency.

It has become increasingly popular as one of the most traded cryptocurrencies, mostly because it aims to utilize a decentralized internet concept.

The TRK token is used to power the Tron platform. Tron is quite similar to EOS and Ethereum, except that it’s considered more cost-effective than the others.

You can easily purchase Tron with Ethereum in four simple steps.

Select a Tron Wallet

First, pick the wallet you want to use for Tron. Initially, Tron could use the same wallets that Ethereum used, but now, it has its dedicated wallets. You can decide to use a desktop or mobile wallet or a hardware wallet to store Tron online and offline. Examples of the Tron wallets you can use include Exodus, TronWallet, and Ledger.

Get Your Tron Address

You can get your Tron address from the wallet that you decide to use. It is usually a long string of numbers and letters starting with T. With the address; you can always pay into your Tron wallet with ease.

Buy Tron with an Exchange

Although Tron has become very popular and even has a market capitalization of up to billions of dollars, there are not many exchanges where you can get the currency. The exchanges that offer it usually provide trading pairs like ETH to TRX, BTC to TRX, and vice versa. It won’t be easy to exchange with fiat money.

As long as you have ethereum, you’re good to go. It’s best to use Godex to buy Tron with your ETH. It’s arguably the best place for purchasing cryptocurrency, even one as new as TRX.

Withdraw Your TRX

Once you have made the exchange with ETH, you can save our TRX in your wallet. It’s more advisable to keep it in your wallet than in the exchange.

You’re probably wondering what the maximum amount you can buy is when purchasing TRK with ETH. When you use Godex, you don’t have to worry about upper limits on your crypto exchanges.

Keep in mind that when transferring currencies with Godex, you have to pay a miner’s fee as requested by the blockchain, so Godex features a minimum transaction volume to cover it.

If you’re looking for the best place to buy TRX with ETH and trade with other digital assets and cryptocurrencies, Godex is the right stop. You can enjoy 24/7 exchanges with speed and anonymity.