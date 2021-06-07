DeFi & NFT Summit is a 2-days online business event dedicated to understanding decentralized finance, NFT market and investment opportunities to take place on June, 10-11. The Summit will bring together 16+ TOP investors, regulators, solution providers and subject matter experts to discuss & debate opportunities and challenges in DeFi & NFT.

The Summit is an amazing space for sharing the diversity of expertise, the best practices and challenges that DeFi & NFT market encounters. The DeFi entrepreneurs, liquidity providers, academics, projects, investors, economists, regulators and others who are looking to learn, invest and network in the decentralized finance industry are expected to be especially interested in the high-quality event.

2 days

10 hours

16+ speakers

8 topics

The Summit topics will cover the following eight areas:

Venture investments

DeFi Exchanges

DeFi Projects 2021

Legasy & Regulation

DeFi Financial Inclusion

NFT Market

DeFi and Blockchain Games

Global Tokenization

We guarantee that you will learn a lot about the DeFi & NFT space and also meet people who will be useful as experts and potential partners in the future. We are proud to provide the attendees with a maximum value.

The conference will be held in the English language. Speakers will be accompanied by a translation into the Spanish, Russian, Chinese and Japanese languages.

Among the speakers are:

Joel Dietz, Serial Entrepreneur, Intellectual Historian and Cyberfuturist, Founder and President of Swarm, helped found several key initiatives in the cryptocurrency space, including Ethereum and MetaMask

Tejas Chopra, Senior Software Engineer, Netflix

Felix Mago, Dash NEXT Co-Founder, Business focused expert in Blockchain and DeFi

Stani Kulechov, Founder and CEO of AAVE

Ajit Tripathi, CFA, Head of Institutional Business at AAVE

and more.

Organizer of the Summit is Sergey Petryk –

Crypto Investor, Entrepreneur, Blogger

Co-founder of UMC (messenger advertising exchange)

Co-founder of the first Crypto Community CryptoTime which involves 30,000 people

Co-founder of IT – Ridex Studio

The general sponsor of the event is Daisy Global – Decentralised AI System.

Summit partners: DAO Consensus Business Network, Gooup, BitCloutStars, Netconomy, BeInCrypto, BlockTides, Cryptopolitan, Private Banking, Securities.io, World Conference Alerts, LDJ Capital, Cryptoplaza

The exclusive part of the summit are gifts provided by the summit sponsors. Compete in competencies, participate in the giveaway, ask the best questions, show your skills and knowledge in the decentralized finance and win the prizes!

Participate online from any part of the world!

Registration is now open: https://digitalsummit2020.com/2021_en