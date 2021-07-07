It does not take a person too long to realize that saving money is never as good as investing it. Saving money means that your money is losing value with the passage of time. That’s why, no amount of money you save today will be any good tomorrow. The best way to increase your money over the course of time is to invest it. Before you invest, you have to find the right broker to provide you with great trading and investing options. If you are looking for such an option, I am sure you will love this DG Flex review.

There are many factors that you can consider, as a trader, before you sign up with any company for trading. You can look at the options you are provided in terms of trading or the security that’s there for traders. You should only sign up after confirming all these things and making sure that you will get what you are aiming for. Why is DG Flex a good trading platform? Or is it a good trading platform at all? How does it score when you compare it to other platforms on the internet? Here is a detailed review that should answer all the questions you have on your mind about this platform.

Broker DG Flex Website https://dgflex.co/ Assets Cryptos, Forex, Stocks Trading Platform Mobile, Tablet, Desktop Maximum Leverage 1:400 Margin Loans Up to 100% Account Managers Yes 24/7 Account Monitoring Yes

No Compromise on Trader Security

That’s probably the first thing that every trader in the world should be considering. I am amazed that there are so many traders who won’t even think about this particular factor before they sign up with an online platform. How can you do that despite the fact that there are so many different types of dangers that are lurking on the dark side of the internet world? You can lose your valuable information and identity. In addition to that, you could end up losing the money you have in your account if you don’t pay attention to the security features.

When you sign up with an online trading platform, make sure they have some sort of security measures that they take for the safety of their traders. I am sure any online trading platform would have something in place to protect its own money. But do they think the same for you? You can find that out by asking if there are any security measures in place. I am sure you will appreciate the fact that this company has more security features than all the features offered by certain brokers on the internet.

Firstly, the information that you are required to provide when you sign up will be secured with the use of 256-bit encryption procedures. Through the use of this method, the company protects your information from any snoopers and sneakers on the internet. This platform is only for legal and fair traders who care about other traders just as much as they care about themselves.

You Must Follow KYC and AML Requirements

You can’t just think about signing up with this company and then sign up without any verification. If an online platforms allows you to sign up with them without asking for your personal information, you can be sure that they are not following any industry standards, and you could get deceived at some point in time. So, if a company does not follow the regulations and stipulations of the KYC policy, they will not ask you any questions before letting you sign up with them. This means they will not be able to recognize you as a unique person, allowing others to sign up with them in your name.

At the same time, you have the AML policy, which the company follows to make its trading platform free from any online money launderers. Since online trading is a pretty straightforward task, there are people who would use these platforms for laundering money. However, none of that can be done on the DG Flex trading platform. You will have to provide your personal information on the website that might include your personal identification number and the picture of the card that you use for identifying yourself.

Furthermore, you will also have to send the picture of your banking statement or credit card, depending on the method you are using for depositing funds in your account. You then have to withdraw your funds within the same account because of the AML policies in place. This makes the DG Flex trading platform one of the safest out there. You can have peace of mind that your trading platform takes care of these things and cares about factors that promote your security when you trade online.

Segregated Funds for Trading Deposits

You have to open a trading account with the online company before you can start doing practical trades. This trading account serves as the receptacle of all the money that you deposit in it. In addition to that, your trading account gives you the access to all the features of the trading platform. Now, it is important for you to realize that the money you deposit should go into separate accounts. These accounts should be from the broker but in your name. In other words, you want to be sure that your personal money is not going into the account that belongs to the broker and where the company has its own money stored.

You will not have to worry about that issue when you sign up with DG Flex. This company has made sure that it takes care of this issue before you run into it. All the money that you will deposit in your trading account will go into separate accounts that have been opened by the company in your name. No, the money in this account does not belong to the company. It still belongs to you, but you just have to use the details of this account to make your deposits and execute your withdrawals.

Trading Platform on Multiple Devices

The traders who are just stepping into the online trading world are concerned about the appropriateness of the trading platform as per their trading needs. When you start trading, you have to make sure that you are keeping your money somewhere you can get access to with ease. Furthermore, you have to know if the trading platform will fit perfectly in your current lifestyle. You are going to admire the fact that this trading platform has it all. It will be there with you on all your devices and its robust features make it one of the best in the world.

You will be happy to know that whether you have your smartphone or tablet, you will be able to use this platform for trading. It will run just fine on your desktop computers as well. A trading platform that you can use on any device also means that it is not bound by any boundaries. Whether you are in the city, country, or in some other part of the world, it will work for you without any hassle and issues.

There are many other things that I can admire about this platform. One of the outstanding features of this software is customization. That’s something very important for new and experienced traders. As a new trader, you want to keep things simple, so you can customize the dashboard to your liking. On the other hand, when you are an experienced trader, you know what you want on your dashboard to serve the best value. With this software, you can have things exactly your way so you are in the know of things as soon as you open the trading platform.

Supportive Customer Service

You can run into a variety of issues when you are trading online. It does not matter if you are signed up with the best company in the world. There will be times when you will need someone on the phone to talk to you and provide you with the needed information. You might have problems with the trading platform you are using. Or, you could have some questions about your deposits and withdrawals. What it is that you want to ask, there has to be someone to answer your questions and provide you with peace of mind through top-notch customer support.

I have to mention here that customer support is not always the best feature for most online trading platforms. You will rarely find one that offers you great customer support and professional help the way you need it. Some companies consider it suffice to provide you with responses to your frequently asked questions on a dedicated page. If you want to talk to someone on the phone, you don’t have that option available. You will not face such issues when you sign up with DG Flex. This company understands what customer support is all about and its customer support staff really cares about its traders.

You can get in touch with the company and ask whatever questions you may have about your trading account. If you send an email, you will get a response within 24 hours of your query. In addition to that, you should look at the frequently asked questions section on the website. While I am not in support of a section like this if it is used for all customer support purposes, but when this section is provided as a supplement to the main customer support, I love it. The FAQs section of this company is probably one of the most thorough FAQs sections I have seen from any online company.

Trade in Many Markets

You can’t really think of surviving for a long time in any financial market if you keep putting all your money in the same asset. There are many assets for you to explore once you become a part of the online world of trading. However, limiting yourself to a particular type of asset means you are putting all your eggs in the same basket. If, for any reason, this asset goes down in value, you will lose your entire investment. This situation is not that rare. Millions of traders from around the world make this mistake every week.

If you want to sign up with a broker and trade in many financial markets, you should definitely consider DG Flex. This company is there to provide you with the type of trading that you have always craved. It will provide you with many assets for trading regardless of the market you choose. If you are thinking about trading digital assets, you will have Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and many other assets available for trading. If you want to trade forex currency pairs, you will be able to trade minor, exotic, and major currency pairs. Whether you want to trade the USD, JPY, CHF, AUD, or GBP, you will have all of them available to you on your platform.

You can also trade stocks that belong to the best and the biggest companies of the world. These companies come from a variety of countries. You can always buy the stocks of the company that you think you can easily and closely monitor.

Start with a Small Deposit and Progress

Signing up with DG Flex is not limited to just starting a basic account with a small amount. You will be happy to know that you can have your first trading account with a very small amount, and once you have done that, you can proceed to other accounts as you become a better trader. The account options with this company are many. To be precise, you have six different accounts from which you can choose the one you are most comfortable with. With this many accounts, you can always start at the bottom and then grow your way to the top to become the trader you wish to be.

Keep in mind that the first and most basic account with DG Flex is available to you for a deposit of only $10,000. This amount may seem big but when you look at the assets you can trade and the features that are available on your platform, you will be compelled to say that there is no other company like this one. Now, you do have to know that just because the basic account requires an initial deposit of $10,000 does not mean that you will always have to deposit $10,000 in your account every time you run out of funds in the account.

In fact, you are signing up with a trading account that allows you to deposit even up to $250 in your account. This allows traders to sign up with the company with ease, and continue to trade with even more convenience. Don ‘t forget that you have some great internet payment options, bank wire transfer, and credit cards that you can use to deposit funds in your trading account with DG Flex.

You can always progress to other accounts that suit you as you become a professional trader. These accounts require bigger deposits from but they offer you a variety of benefits and features as well.

Perfect Trading Conditions

You can’t really say anything about any online trading services provider until you look at the trading conditions that you are being provided with. The trading conditions define how much difficulty and resistance you will feel when you are trading with a particular trading services provider. In order to enhance your trading career, this company has thought of offering you with some huge leverages on your trades. If you sign up with just the basic account, you will get leverages of up to 1:200. You have some companies that offer this level of leverage to their best traders.

On the other hand, when you sign up with this one, you will have even more options as you progress through the different trading accounts. The first three accounts, namely standard, silver, and gold, offer you the same leverages. However, as you proceed to the next account on the list, which is the VIP account, you can have leverages of up to 1:300. Take things to the next level by signing up with the professional account and having leverages of 1:400.

Now, these are the type of trading conditions that you really want to have when you sign up with any online trading services provider. You can’t ignore the fact that the company has competitive spreads in addition to many other features that improve your trading conditions.

Great Training and Education

Education is important for any trader who is thinking about starting a trading account. In the past, the new traders had to look for information about trading from their peers, friends, and other online resources. However, when you sign up with the right company, you will have these options available to you as soon as you open a paid trading account. You will have access to all the materials contained inside the online education center that you have available from DG Flex.

The training and education you receive from this company is up-to-date. What it means is that when you see something in the ebook or videos, you can practically use that information. You will be happy to know that there are account managers in these trading accounts as well. These account managers are there to help you in the most straightforward way possible. They will help you with knowing where you stand as a trader and give you a plan that you can execute to make the most out of the money you have and the trading account you pick.

If you go with an account beyond the basic one, you will have monthly and weekly sessions as well. Go with the advanced accounts and you have a personal portfolio manager as well. This is the most suitable and valuable trading service provided by this broker. Just make sure that you sign up with the right account to get these features. You can also attend webinars, which are a constant part of online trading services provided by DG Flex.

Margin Loans for Traders

This particular feature is specific to only a few online trading services providers. If you look at other broker websites, you will figure out that they are only offering you trading services. If you want something more than trading, they will not be able to help you. That’s not the case with DG Flex. When you sign up with this company, you will have the margin loan feature as well. This feature will allow you to save certain amount of money and spend only as much as you need and when you need it.

If you don’t know already, there is a margin loan feature in your trading account. Margin loan means that you can get some money as a loan when you have securities deposited in your trading account with DG Flex. What you are really going to like about this particular feature is that the amount continues to grow as you progress through the account types. So, if you go with the basic account, which is the standard account with DG Flex, the margin loan you can get will be only 25% of the securities you have deposited in your account.

You can get a bigger amount as a loan if you are signed up with a more advanced trading account. By the time you reach the pro level trading account, you can have 100% margin loan on the deposits that you have in your account.

Final Thoughts

DG Flex surely knows what to give its traders and in what form. It does not market its services a lot, but the company has hundreds and thousands of traders trading on its platform on a daily basis. With great security features, a high-tech online trading platform, and the support of the professional customer service representatives, DG Flex definitely stands the chance to go beyond and become a market leader in the coming days.