There are things in the world that never lose their value. We can quote the title of the famous James Bond 1971 movie – “Diamonds are Forever.” Gems allure people’s imagination for centuries, and that the passion is not going away. Brilliants cost much, not just because they are shiny and aesthetic. Those precious stones are unbreakable and indeed last forever.

So, diamonds stand as symbols of both wealth and sustainability. That’s why it is hardly a surprise that gems are used in a wide variety of games of chance. Diamond slot machines are among the favorite topics for passionate gamblers. It has been like that for decades. Once at the One-Armed Bandit at land-based facilities, now more and more that thrill turns to online platforms.

What is the role of the diamond symbol in slot machines?

It’s always a widely used card in online slots. And it is always a special card. Gems are rarely common symbols except if there is an all-gem game and some value more than others. The vast majority of diamond-themed machines use the card with precious stones as wilds or scatters. It means that in many cases, brilliants play the role of the joker substituting any other symbol (except the scatter) to add for a winning combination. Gems also come with bigger winnings if appearing in certain combinations and on specific positions in some games.

Diamonds also often play the role of the scatter card. This type of symbol usually marks the maximum profit of most slots. Scatters also open up bonus levels where punters can enjoy some extras like free spins or even breakthrough to the jackpot. Diamonds seem to be casino players’ best friends if we take another movie reference, this time changing the name of the famous song performed by Marilyn Monroe.

What are the most exciting diamond-themed casino games?

Plenty of gems appear on slot machines online. Naming the best themed games is not an easy task since there are dozens of casino games where diamonds are involved somehow. Here are some of the top diamond titles to play:

777 Diamonds. Lucky 7s combined with precious stones make up for substantial winnings in this game by the software provider Mr. Slotty. There are five reels with up to 25 paylines, and the RTP is in the range of 94%. Yellow gems boost the wagers 75 times.

20 Diamonds Slots. All symbols in this EGT game are made of precious stones. The average payout is near 96%. The wild card is a 7 encrusted with diamonds.

Reel Gems. The slot is developed by one of the leading companies in the industry – Microgaming. Plenty of rubies, sapphires, and glittering diamonds set the atmosphere of luxury and great opportunities for players. The progressive jackpot is the most attractive feature.

Are there free online diamond-themed games?

You can play gem slot machines without risking real money. Free diamond-themed slots are available at CasinoRobots.com. Playing a demo is an excellent opportunity to learn the game and find out the most exciting slots in the category.