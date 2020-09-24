MEF is pleased to announce the schedule of episodes for its MEF Infinite Edge Series (MEFInfiniteEdge.com). This sequence of interactive, half-day digital episodes will begin in November 2020. The live episodes will showcase more than 100 industry luminaries, MEF leaders, and subject matter experts from across the world who will share their vision and expertise on digital services, networking, automation, security, and the edge. In each episode, attendees will have the opportunity to network virtually with industry peers and engage 1-on-1 with experts from dozens of service and technology providers, market research firms, and other organizations supporting the series.

Dates and themes for the first seven MEF Infinite Edge Series episodes include those listed below, and more episodes will be announced soon:

18 November 2020. SD-WAN: Infinite Hype or Infinite Possibilities?

13 January 2021. Accelerating Digital Transformation: Embracing Business Disruption

10 February 2021. The Borderless Enterprise: Work from Anywhere

10 March 2021. SASE: Getting an Edge on SD-WAN

14 April 2021. Edge Computing: Bringing the Cloud ‘Down to Earth’

12 May 2021. 5G: Slicing & Dicing the Future from End-to-End

9 June 2021. Delivering Dynamic Services: The Federation Imperative

“Digital transformation is all around us, and it is now more important than ever to educate ourselves on best practices, share expertise, and collaborate to accelerate progress. The themes we have developed for our Infinite Edge Series will accomplish these goals and more,” said Kevin Vachon, COO, MEF. “We are honored to be working with so many talented, experienced executives from our growing list of sponsors who are just as eager as we are to deliver engaging content for the ICT industry to enjoy and participate alongside us.”

